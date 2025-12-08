Lifestyle

Limpopo music scene shaken: Lekompo musician KayCherlow NNL survives horror crash

By Thami Kwazi

8 December 2025

A wave of devastating car crashes involving Limpopo artists Kharisma and KayCherlow NNL has rocked the lekompo scene.

The Limpopo entertainment community is in shock as two rising lekompo stars, Kharisma and KayCherlow NNL, are recovering from separate, heartbreaking car accidents that have raised issues about artists’ safety on South African roads.

Known for his chart-topping songs Dia Mpaba and Magwala a Cheche, Lehlogonolo Carlos Khwinana, 25, the Lekompo musician known as KayCherlow NNL was involved in a serious accident near the Usave in Mathibela, Zebediela, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The artist was reportedly on his way to perform at a local pub when the collision occurred.

The crash was sudden and severe, leaving the young musician’s vehicle badly damaged. Though shaken, KayCherlow NNL survived and is receiving medical attention.

Sherbeshex and KayCherlow NNL. Picture: Social media

Netizens and fans expressed concern online.

“KayCherlow NNL is a brother to us… We’re grateful he’s alive,” Lekompo musician Kharisma shared.

Kharisma herself has been battling her own tragedy.

Kharisma hospitalised after fatal crash

Musician Kharishma remains in hospital following an accident that occurred on 31 October in Polokwane.


 
Lekompo artist Melita “Kharisma” Mogale, the 21-year-old Inama hitmaker, is currently hospitalised after a fatal accident in October at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn streets in Polokwane.
 
The devastating crash claimed the life of one passenger, while Kharisma sustained serious injuries and has been undergoing treatment since the incident.

The accident occurred around 4am, a time when many young artists find themselves travelling to or from performances.

ALSO READ:Kharishma car crash: Second victim dies after three weeks in hospital


Tragically, this is Kharisma’s second car crash following a collision she survived in August 2024 after a show in Sekhukhune.


Fans have flooded social media with prayers and messages of strength. Authorities have not released an official update on her condition.

Sherbeshex’s own painful history

Shebeshxt’s daughter laid to rest. Picture: Twitter/X


Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego, has had his fair share of accidents. Currently arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Polokwane last month, the singer was previously in an accident that resulted in the death of his young daughter. 

The Lekompo community’s grief deepened as fans were reminded that superstar Sherbeshex has also endured tragedy on the roads.

This was after netizens had commented on his seemingly reckless driving style.

With multiple stars affected, fans are urging artists to consider professional drivers, dedicated crews or safer travel arrangements to prevent further heartbreak in the entertainment industry.
 
 

