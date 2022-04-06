Enhle Mbali congratulates Black Coffee on his first Grammy win

Lethabo Malatsi

Enhle Mbali’s congratulatory post to ex-husband Black Coffee has left fans both conflicted and in awe of the TV personality.

The TV presenter shared a picture of Black Coffee on her personal Instagram page to congratulate Nkosinathi Maphumulo, professionally known as Black Coffee, on his latest milestone.

Enhle captioned the photo: “Congratulations to my little dude’s dude. We’re all incredibly proud.”

This follows Nkosinathi’s win of his first-ever Grammy award on Sunday, 3 April in the best dance/electronic album category.

The Rockville actress and record producer called it quits on their marriage in 2019 and have had bad blood between them since then.

Last year, the two were involved in controversies as Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa took to her Instagram account to reveal that she filed a protection order against the South African DJ. She further alleged that the Global superstar had physically abused her in their marital home.

In the video she said, “I have been protecting this man for far too long…this man lied in the court of law saying he went under my arm as tall as he is, knowing very well that he hit me, struck my hand twice and then pushed me of our marital home.”

Her post came as a shock to many as they did not expect the 34-year-old TV presenter to congratulate the newly awarded Grammy winner.

One tweep tweeted, “Enhle Mbali pulling the no electricity card after Black Coffee won at the Grammy.”

This is in reference to the fact that Enhle publicly revealed that she and her children had been living in the dark after their electricity was turned off due to her ex-husband allegedly not paying for her electricity bill.

Fans of the actress left comments of congratulatory on the star’s maturity and growth after all the former couple has been through.

“[You’re] a big girl, a whole woman Congrats daddy,” one social media user said.

“You are a good woman,” another said.

Picture: Instagram