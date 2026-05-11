Black Coffee makes history with orchestral set at Arènes de Nîmes in France

Black Coffee shuts down ancient Roman arena with historic orchestral concert

Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee stunned thousands with a historic orchestral performance inside France’s ancient Roman arena.

South African music icon Black Coffee has once again proven why he remains one of the most respected DJs on the global stage after delivering a groundbreaking sold-out performance at the historic Arènes de Nîmes in France.

The award-winning producer, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, made history on May 8, 2026, when he became the first Afro house artist to stage a full orchestral concert inside the nearly 2 000-year-old Roman amphitheatre.

More than 14 000 fans packed the iconic venue for the unforgettable night, which blended electronic music with live classical instrumentation.

The DJ transformed the ancient stone arena into a breathtaking celebration of sound, culture, and African excellence.

The show featured a spectacular 360-degree stage production where his signature Afro house beats met the power of a live symphony orchestra and strings under the French night sky.

The event marked Black Coffee’s first major concert in France in three years and his first-ever orchestral showcase in Europe.

The historic performance also reportedly shattered attendance records at the famed venue, adding another career-defining moment to the DJ’s already impressive global journey.

From humble beginnings in Umlazi township near Durban to headlining internationally celebrated venues, his story continues to inspire millions across the continent.

Over the years, the superstar DJ has performed at some of the biggest festivals and venues worldwide, including Coachella in the United States, Madison Square Garden in New York, Ibiza’s famous Hï Ibiza residency, and sold-out shows across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

In 2022, he made history as one of the first South African DJs to headline Madison Square Garden, cementing his position among dance music royalty.

Black Coffee continues to fly the South African flag high while redefining what Afro house music can achieve on the world stage.