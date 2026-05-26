SA celebrates Black Coffee for selling out London’s O2 Arena

SA celebrates Black Coffee after selling out London's O2 Arena.

On 22 May 2026, South African DJ Black Coffee made history at London’s O2 Arena with his sold-out headline show. Billed as Live with Orchestra, the Grammy Award-winning musician’s show became the biggest UK headline performance of his career and a defining moment for South African music on the global stage.

Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo) performed for approximately three hours in the round. The stage he performed on sat at the centre of the arena, surrounded by 20 000 fans on all sides.

He was joined by a 12-piece live orchestra, vocalists and special guests, including the Scorpion Kings (who are also in the country for their own Scorpion Kings Live event), blending his signature Afro-house and deep house sound with sweeping orchestral arrangements to create what many described as a cinematic, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The night’s standout moment came when Alicia Keys joined Black Coffee on stage to perform their collaborative track “In Common,” a surprise that sent the crowd into a frenzy and quickly went viral.

Despite London currently experiencing a heatwave, the arena was packed.

A momentous milestone

Black Coffee is now the first South African artist to sell out the O2 Arena for a music concert.

He posted about the moment on his social media accounts and said:



“This past Friday has left me speechless. Every small detail put together created an absolute dream. From the special guests to the orchestra, then the choir and surprises sprinkled throughout. This one came from the heart, London. Thank you for joining me on this journey at the O2.”

This past Friday has left me speechless. Every small detail put together created an absolute dream. From the special guests to the orchestra then the choir & surprises sprinkled throughout. This one came from the heart, London 🙏🏿 Thank you for joining me on this journey at the… pic.twitter.com/g9RzHb0ZvR — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 24, 2026

“Keep on flying the flag,” commented @RealMolao.



“No DNA, Just RSA,” replied @XekiHlongwane and a handful of others.



Model Naomi Campbell commented on his post, calling the evening magical.



“Thank you, Bruv, for putting me and all of us on some of the world’s grandest stages. Waiting for the call for that gig on the moon. Let’s goooooo!!” said vocalist Monique Bingham.

The 20 000-capacity venue in Greenwich is one of the most prestigious stages in the world, and its list of sell-out acts reads like a who’s who of global superstardom.

In recent years, Nigerian Afrobeats artists have made their mark there – Wizkid has sold out multiple times, including three consecutive nights, while Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema have all headlined the venue. Black Coffee’s achievement plants the South African flag firmly in that same elite company.

It is worth noting that comedian Trevor Noah has sold out the O2 for stand-up shows, but Black Coffee holds the distinction of selling out the O2 for a music concert.

Recent AMA winner Tyla, South Africa’s other current global breakthrough star, has performed at the venue, but has not yet headlined a sold-out O2 show.

A full-circle moment

For Black Coffee, the significance runs deeper than the numbers. His international career first gained real traction in London’s underground club scene years ago, making the O2 show a profound full-circle moment. The city has seen him go from the clubs to the arena, taking niche to mainstream, with a live orchestra in tow.

The production represented something larger, too: a statement that African electronic music (Afro-house, deep house, sounds rooted in South Africa and the continent) belongs on the world’s most prestigious stages. Not merely as a supporting act or a genre curiosity, but as a headline event capable of filling arenas.