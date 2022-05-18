Bonang Matheba in heated twar with Nathi Mthethwa over R22m flag

Tension is brewing in the arts and culture industry as public figures such as Bonang Matheba and Penny Lebyane took to social media to express their opinions regarding the South African National Monument Flag Project.
The former Top Billing presenter came across a video from an interview between JJ Tabane and Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, where the two were discussing the government’s plan to erect a 120-metre flag which is set to cost around R22 million.
Just like many other South Africans, Bonang was upset to hear about this South African National Monument Flag Project, and didn’t hold back when expressing her opinions and frustrations towards the government, as well as Mthethwa, through a couple of tweets.
The media personality started off by saying that Nathi needs to be fired, before tweeting the minister letting him know that he does not really know what he is doing, and should rather walk away from his position.
Ten minutes later, Matheba sent out another tweet to the Mthethwa, this time telling him that he is useless in his position as the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, and that many South Africans despise him.
Radio veteran, public speaker, and broadcaster Penny Lebyane had a different sentiment towards the government and their SA National Monument Flag Project.
Taking to social media, Penny stated that the real issue which the sports, arts, and culture industries have is with Nathi Mthethwa himself, and that there is nothing wrong with the government going ahead with the erection of the R22 million flag.
She pointed out that many expensive monumental projects have taken place in many other countries, such as the Eiffel Tower in France and the Statue of Liberty in the US, and that South Africa is well within its rights to have a flag which represents the rich history of the country.
“Obviously @NathiMthethwaSA is not liked by a whole industry that hates itself so nothing new there for me. But l have a question. How did they build your favourites the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Statue Of Liberty in New York, Christ The Redeemer in Rio De Janeiro? Why do u like them,” said Lebyane.