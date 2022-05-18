Bonang Matheba in heated twar with Nathi Mthethwa over R22m flag

Lerato Maimela

Tension is brewing in the arts and culture industry as public figures such as Bonang Matheba and Penny Lebyane took to social media to express their opinions regarding the South African National Monument Flag Project.

The former Top Billing presenter came across a video from an interview between JJ Tabane and Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, where the two were discussing the government’s plan to erect a 120-metre flag which is set to cost around R22 million.

Just like many other South Africans, Bonang was upset to hear about this South African National Monument Flag Project, and didn’t hold back when expressing her opinions and frustrations towards the government, as well as Mthethwa, through a couple of tweets.

The media personality started off by saying that Nathi needs to be fired, before tweeting the minister letting him know that he does not really know what he is doing, and should rather walk away from his position.

You have no clue what you’re doing. Go away! @NathiMthethwaSA— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) May 17, 2022

Ten minutes later, Matheba sent out another tweet to the Mthethwa, this time telling him that he is useless in his position as the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, and that many South Africans despise him.

You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA ❤️— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) May 17, 2022

Radio veteran, public speaker, and broadcaster Penny Lebyane had a different sentiment towards the government and their SA National Monument Flag Project.

Taking to social media, Penny stated that the real issue which the sports, arts, and culture industries have is with Nathi Mthethwa himself, and that there is nothing wrong with the government going ahead with the erection of the R22 million flag.

She pointed out that many expensive monumental projects have taken place in many other countries, such as the Eiffel Tower in France and the Statue of Liberty in the US, and that South Africa is well within its rights to have a flag which represents the rich history of the country.

“Obviously @NathiMthethwaSA is not liked by a whole industry that hates itself so nothing new there for me. But l have a question. How did they build your favourites the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Statue Of Liberty in New York, Christ The Redeemer in Rio De Janeiro? Why do u like them,” said Lebyane.

Obviously @NathiMthethwaSA is not liked by a whole industry that hates itself so nothing new there for me. But l have a question. How did they build your favorites The Eiffel Tower in Parys, Statue Of Liberty in NewYork, Christ The Redemeer in Rio De Janeiro? Why do u like them?— PennyLebyane????PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) May 18, 2022

Here is what other South Africans had to say about the SA monument flag project:

Nathi Mthethwa is very arrogant, and it is so glaring on his stance on this pet project of his that will cost tax payers R22 million. What type of curse is this for us to have such leaders?— African Renaissance???????????????? (@MadiBoity) May 17, 2022

Nathi Mthethwa is in pole position to win Mampara of the week. Flag this tweet. ????????????????— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 18, 2022

Nathi Mthethwa says the R22 million flag will contribute massively to the steel industry. Do you see how our black leaders, with their incompetence, fuel racism? Imagine what racists are thinking hearing such foolishness from a black leader?— African Renaissance???????????????? (@MadiBoity) May 17, 2022

Nathi Mthethwa didn't fight for artists covid-19 relief payments the way he is fighting for this flag https://t.co/1BtZuFb097— Oh so Tshepi (@Iam_Tshepang) May 15, 2022

Do you think Cyril Ramaphosa, a former businessman, has no courage to call Nathi Mthethwa & talk sense into him about this silly idea of a R22 million flag? Just to sensitize him that it is bad timing as many South Africans are under severe financial pressure due to lockdowns.— African Renaissance???????????????? (@MadiBoity) May 13, 2022

Lol, Nathi Mthethwa says most South Africans are not familiar with the country's symbols. Jwang when they make you draw the flag and the code of arms from grade 1 to 12.



#eNCA— Tebogo Kganakga (@Ntwamala_) May 17, 2022