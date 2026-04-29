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Bonang Matheba shuts down the ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ red carpet look in Thebe Magugu

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

29 April 2026

12:41 pm

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Bonang Matheba's latest look shows once again why African fashion stands out.

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Picture: Supplied

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Bonang and Thebe Magugu’s Lesotho-inspired fashion moment is setting a new standard for African luxury around the world.

South African media powerhouse Bonang Matheba has stepped into high fashion history, frontingThebe Magugu’s Fall/Winter 2026 capsule collection in a striking celebration of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Known for her polished glamour and commanding presence, Bonang embodies the spirit of Magugu’s latest offering through a visually rich campaign. This campaign merges classic sophistication with deeply rooted cultural symbolism.

Last night, under the theme of Runway Ready as in Runway magazine from the movie Devil Wears Prada 2, she stood out on the red carpet last night with the ultimate fashion look that embodied everything a magazine editor would look like.

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Through carefully curated gestures, bold silhouettes and regal styling, the collaboration pays homage to Lesotho’s heritage. At the same time, it pushes contemporary African fashion into exciting new territory.

Thebe Magugu, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential luxury designers, has consistently used fashion as a storytelling medium.

Cultural Influence

Since launching his eponymous label in 2016, Magugu has become celebrated for weaving African history, politics and identity into globally respected collections.

His groundbreaking rise was cemented when he became the first African designer to win the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2019. This accomplishment firmly placed South African fashion on the international map.

Known for intellectual design and cultural preservation, Magugu’s work often explores untold African narratives.

His Fall/Winter 2026 capsule collection continues this legacy, drawing inspiration from Lesotho’s rich traditions, iconicBasothoblankets and royal influences.

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The collection reimagines these elements through elevated tailoring, luxurious textures and modern femininity.

Bonang’s involvement adds another powerful dimension.

As one of South Africa’s foremost style icons, her partnership with Magugu feels both strategic and symbolic. This is a fusion of star power and visionary design that celebrates African excellence unapologetically.

Fashion enthusiasts are already praising the collaboration for its elegance and cultural resonance, with many calling it one of the year’s most significant style moments.

By spotlighting Lesotho through fashion, Magugu once again demonstrates that African luxury can be both globally relevant and deeply personal.

Together, Bonang and Thebe are not simply showcasing clothes. They are presenting heritage, power and African storytelling in its most glamorous form.

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