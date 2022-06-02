Everything you need to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Lerato Maimela

The four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II have begun, and royal family members as well as royal fans have made their way to Buckingham Palace where they will celebrate the monarch’s 70th year of reign.

Here is glimpse of what is happening, and what will be happening at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thursday, 2 June

The first event to mark the Platinum Jubilee is the Trooping the Colour celebration, where the Queen will travel by horse and carriage out of Buckingham Palace, down the Mall and to the Horses Guard Parade.

The event will be led by nearly 1,500 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians.

The Jubilee Beacon Show will take place this afternoon, where over 1,500 beacons will be lit in communities in the UK and capitals across the commonwealth to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

Friday, 3 June

The second day of the Platinum Jubilee will see the National Service of Thanksgiving celebration, which is a service that is held for the monarch at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The service will include bible passages, prayers, and hymns.

Saturday, 4 June

The biggest celebration of them all, the Platinum Party and Concert will take place on the third day of the Jubilee where world renowned artists such as Queen, Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, and Rod Stewart will be performing for the monarch and her royal fans.

Sunday, 5 June

The final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will mark as a special tribute that looks back on the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The event will see many other performers, military personnel, workers, and volunteers.

Harry and Meghan arrive in London ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly flew into the UK in a private jet where they were greeted by the Queen’s cars.

A spokesperson for the royal couple revealed that the pair were delighted and excited to be in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan and Harry will be staying at the Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle, which was their previous home before leaving their royal duties and moving their family to the United States.

While in the UK for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the couple will hold a small gathering to celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess will be attending all of the important celebrations which will be taking place over the next four days, but may not be in the public eye as the Queen has requested for only royal working members of the family to join her on the Palace balcony.

Royal family’s biggest fan gets ready for the Jubilee

A super royal fan, Margaret Tyler has granted access into her home where she stores her impressive collection ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Among her many collected items are many photographs of Queen Elizabeth II, which she has all placed in white frames, because she did not want many different coloured frames in her collection.

She also has mugs, plates, glasses, figurines, paintings, sculptures, books and candles which have the faces of other royal family members such as the late Princess Diana, the late Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, their three children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louise, and the woman of the moment, Queen Elizabeth II.

Margaret moved from rural Herefordshire to London to be closert to Buckingham Palace and the royal family.

In the past 40 years, she has collected over 12,000 royal themed objects which she has placed all over her home.

Talking about the monarch and her incredible milestone, she said: “I think it’s wonderful that she’s done 70 years on the throne.

“The one thing that does upset me is the fact that Philip isn’t here, because that would have made such a difference for her. They’d been together all those years, and that’s very unusual, really, in the modern day, isn’t it,” said Tyler.

Queen’s milestones captured on the Palace balcony

Many people who will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be awaiting Queen Elizabeth II’s appearance on the Palace balcony.

The balcony will serve as the centerpiece of the celebrations, as it will allow for royal fans to catch a glimpse of the extented royal family throughout the celebrations.

Not only will the monarch’s appearance on the balcony mark the incredible milestone of her 70th year of reign, but it will also remind the public of the other milestones the Queen reached throughout her reign, which the public got to witness from the very same balcony.

In 1935, the then Princess was seen on the Palace balcony to celebrate King George IV’s Silver Jubilee.

in 1938, she took to the balcony for the celebrations for the then newly crowned, King George IV.

On her coronation day in 1953, the Queen took to the Palace balcony to mark a new era as the UK’s monarch.

Other important moments which royal fans got to see from the Palace balcony were the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.