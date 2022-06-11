Ayanda Thabethe says ‘PM’ is not in any marriage or union recognised by law

Xanet Scheepers

Actress, television presenter and model, Ayanda Thabethe finally broke her silence on Saturday morning after she was harshly criticised on social media this past week for flaunting her relationship with a married man so openly.

The former Top Billing presenter gave birth to her first child on 16 March 2022. At the time, not much was known about Thabethe’s baby daddy, as she kept the relationship very private.

ALSO SEE: Ayanda Thabethe and partner expecting their first child

However, speculation that the TV host is in a relationship with a married man was rife on social media this past week.

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula took it upon himself to uncover the mystery of who Ayanda is dating and took to Twitter on Wednesday claiming that the special man in Ayanda’s life is none other than Peter Matsimbe, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and the founder of EDuSCIMat, which improved and modernised the teaching of maths and science in South Africa.

This revelation didn’t sit well with netizens who lashed out at Ayanda in the streets of social media for being a ‘home wrecker’.

Ayanda, who remained mum on the adultery allegations, finally decided to break her silence on Saturday, but she still hasn’t identified who her mystery boyfriend is.

In a public statement released by her attorneys, Ayanda said that she is not in a relationship with a married man. Only referring to her partner as ‘PM’, the statement said that he is not in “any marriage or union recognised by law.”

“We are aware of the ‘social pages’ that stated the rumours about Ms. Thabethe, and the perpetrators are currently being investigated. Action will be taken against the perpetrators and we again encourage you to refrain from spreading false information,” read the statement.

The statement also claims that the rumours have stained Ayanda’s reputation and the brand she has worked very hard to build.

Not long after releasing the public statement on her social media platforms, Ayanda took to Instagram to share a short video clip of her at a restaurant in Dubai, captioning the post ‘Shall we resume… Habibi said dinner with some ocean.’

The television presenter also shared photos of herself splashing in the waves in Dubai and a photo of two people holding hands in a swimming pool, which we assume is hers and ‘PM’s’ hands.