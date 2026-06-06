Gauteng thaws out: Warmer weekend after freezing cold spell

On Thursday, the mercury dipped to a few degrees above freezing.

Gauteng residents can expect slightly warmer temperatures this weekend after a freezing cold spell that saw the mercury drop to just above zero.

Residents experienced the worst of the cold front on Friday night.

Freezing weather

Gauteng Weather shared news about the freezing weather on social media.

It said the mercury in Johannesburg dropped to 32°C, while Pretoria dropped to 3°C.

Vereeniging was even colder, at 1°C.

These temperatures followed Thursday’s coldest night of 2026, as the mercury dipped to a few degrees above freezing.

Warmer weather

According to Gauteng Weather, temperatures are rising, which will be welcomed by residents, forcing people to get extra blankets to keep warm.

On Saturday and Sunday, Johannesburg can expect a minimum of 2°C and a high of 19°C, while Pretoria is forecast to have a minimum of 3°C and a high of 21°C.

High alert

While temperatures may be warming up slightly, the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) is on high alert.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the drop in temperatures means that residents throughout the city will be tempted to use all sorts of heating devices to warm themselves against the cold weather and, in the process, make themselves vulnerable to home fires.

Mulaudzi urged residents to exercise caution when using heating devices, such as heaters, braziers, or imbaula, and not to leave them unattended while in use to prevent home fires.

Rest of SA

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service’s (Saws) forecast shows a very cold north-eastern Eastern Cape, morning frost inland, and partly cloudy skies with coastal showers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Very cold conditions are expected over the north-eastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

In Gauteng, residents can expect fine, cool-to-cold weather, with partly cloudy conditions in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”. Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.