WATCH: Justin Bieber apologises for cancelling concerts after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Xanet Scheepers

Beliebers were left frustrated and disappointed after Canadian pop star Justin Bieber cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York earlier this week.

The 28-year-old who is currently on his Justice Tour in North America took to his social media platforms on Friday to apologise to fans for cancelling the concerts, asking them to be patient with him.

In a video posted on his TikTok and Instagram accounts, Bieber said he wanted to update fans on what has been going on, explaining that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has led to one half of his face being paralysed.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move,” Bieber explains in the video.

“So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.”

Bieber said he hopes his fans will understand that his body is telling him to slow down and take a rest. The Peaches singer said he will be taking this time to rest and relax so that he can go back to doing what he was ‘born to do’, adding that he has been doing facial exercises to help with his condition.

“We don’t know how much time it is going to be but it’s going to be OK, I have hope and I trust God. I trust it is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now but in the meantime I am going to rest.”

Bieber’s last album, Justice, released in March 2021, has been certified platinum in the US, and got to second in the UK album charts. The North America leg of his world tour is due to end in July.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

*Additional reporting AFP