The Biebs is definitely not performing in South Africa

Kaunda Selisho

After a week of uncertainty regarding whether or not Justin Bieber would perform in South Africa as part of his Justice World Tour, Big Concerts has confirmed that the South African leg of the tour would be cancelled.

“Big Concerts and AEG Presents regret to confirm that Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour South African dates have been cancelled,” read part of a statement issued by organisers.

Ticket refunds

Organisers also stated that all fans that purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly.



“Fans do not need to take any action. Please keep an eye on your inbox for further information.”

Why was the Justin Bieber concert cancelled?

The Justice World Tour cancellation comes after a string of postponements due to the popstar facing health issues.

Just last week, Justin Bieber announced that he had to suspend his world tour for the second time.

The Sorry hitmaker posted on his social media accounts that his health has taken a toll once again.

Bieber’s last performance was in Rio, Brazil, a few weeks ago where he said “he gave everything,” but that he now had to take a break.

Justin Bieber first suspended his world tour in June, after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS). He took to social media to share how RHS had been affecting him along with a picture showing how he could not move a large part of his face.

RHS, is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

“We wish Justin a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in South Africa in the future,” added Big Concerts.

He was set to perform in South Africa at DHL Stadium, Cape Town, on 28 September and FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on 1 October.

Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele