Jennifer Hudson makes history with EGOT win

Musician Jennifer Hudson has become the third-youngest person to ever achieve EGOT status with her recent Tony win.



EGOT status refers to someone who has won an Emmy Award, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.



According to Billboard, she won as the producer of The Strange Loop which was crowned Best Musical during Sunday night’s Tony awards.



The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Award, recognises excellence in live Broadway theatre.



The awards are presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League at an annual ceremony in Midtown Manhattan.

Billboard further reports that Jennifer Hudson is the third youngest person to receive this status after Robert Lopez (who got his at 39) and John Legend.



She is the third black person in history to become an EGOT alongside Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend.

Her EGOT journey began in 2007 when she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her iconic role in the 2006 film adaptation of the popular stage play, Dreamgirls.



In 2009 she won a Grammy for best RnB album for her self-titled debut album. She won her second Grammy eight years later as a performer in the revival of the legendary play, The Color Purple.

Billboard reports that she has never been nominated for a Prime Time Emmy but that she received a Day Time Emmy in 2021 as an executive producer for animation fantasy Baba Yaga.

