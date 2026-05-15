Miss SA’s first sign language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe among National Orders recipients

Gebashe will receive the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver...

Sign language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe has been named among the recipients of South Africa’s 2026 National Orders.

The Presidency announced the honourees on Thursday ahead of the investiture ceremony scheduled for 19 May.

Gebashe will receive the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for her work.

The Presidency said she was recognised “for her contribution to the often-marginalised Deaf community”.

It added that she “has worked diligently to break barriers, make national events accessible, and ensure that the Deaf community is represented in arts, media, and education”.

National recognition

Andiswa Gebashe became the first South African Sign Language interpreter at Miss South Africa 2024.

She previously told Expresso that sign language formed part of her upbringing as her father is deaf.

“I don’t remember how old I was. It’s like, how old were you when you learned how to speak? Because it’s my home language. I signed before I spoke,” she said.

Gebashe said she did not initially see interpreting as a career.

“After Matric, I was discovered by the lady named Asanda Kajwa and Thelma Koetze. So I’ve never thought that interpreting is a career or it can be a career. But they saw something in me, and they said, I’m the one and here we are,” she said.

She has since worked as an interpreter on television productions including Buddys On the Move, Takalani Sesame and SportWrap.

Other recipients

Among those receiving the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver are Jonathan Butler, Oskido, and several posthumous recipients, all recognised for contributions to arts and culture.

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will receive the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold.

Other categories include the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

The ceremony will take place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.