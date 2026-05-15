Entries open for 2026 Content Creator Awards: Here’s everything you need to know

Entries are free across all categories, except one agency category.

Entries have opened for the fourth annual Content Creator Awards, with organisers inviting digital creators across South Africa to submit entries for the 2026 edition.

Founded in 2022, the awards recognise creators working across online platforms, including entertainment, education, lifestyle and brand collaborations.

Manuela Dias de Deus, founder of the awards, said the platform was created to support creators beyond recognition.

“Today’s content creators are entrepreneurs, storytellers and cultural drivers building brands and influencing industries,” she said.

“The Content Creator Awards are designed not only to recognise that impact, but to create meaningful opportunities for creators to grow sustainably. Through workshops, mentorship, networking and industry recognition, we aim to unlock visibility, credibility and long-term growth for the creator community.”

Winners in each category will receive prizes valued at R10,000, while some categories include a R20,000 cash prize.

Categories announced for first phase

The first phase includes 13 categories. These include Automotive Content, Emerging Creator, Trendsetter, Impact Creator, Expert Voices, Thumb-Stopping, Style Icon, Dance, Best Creator x Brand Collaboration, Excellence in Branded Content, Wildcard, Best Online Series and Creator of the Year.

Organisers said five additional categories will be announced in the coming weeks through new sponsorship partnerships. They added that entries are free across all categories except one agency category.

Entries opened on 14 May and close on 28 June 2026.

Workshops and industry sessions are scheduled for July, with the awards ceremony expected in October.

The organisers said this year’s process places more focus on professional growth, business partnerships and creator-led entrepreneurship.