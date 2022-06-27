Who is Andile Jali’s new girlfriend?

Lerato Maimela

South African professional soccer player Andile Jali has found love again after ending a long-term marriage with a well-known television personality.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was previously married for a couple of years to fitness bunny and reality television star, Nonhle Ndala.

Andile and Nonhle were couple goals, and in the earlier stages of their marriage they welcomed three beautiful children into the world.

Around 2020, the couple had marital issues, which unfortunately were made public, resulting in them making headlines for their crumbling marriage.

Speaking to a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) based publication that year, Jali revealed that although he and Ndala were still living together with their children, they had definitely fallen out of love with each other.

“Sisendawonye nomkami kodwa asisathandani,” said Jali.

Sometime in May 2022, Twitter gossip blogger Musa Khawula revealed that the soccer star had hopped into a new romantic relationship with fellow soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch’s ex girlfriend, Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.

Musa also revealed that Jali had allegedly paid lobola for his new lover, who comes from Matatiele, Eastern Cape.

Andile Jali finds love in the arms of Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.



Andile Jali is said to have paid lobola for Nokuphiwa who comes from Matatiele.



This comes after his divorce to Nonhle Ndala. pic.twitter.com/880qigjvVl— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 11, 2022

“Andile Jali finds love in the arms of Nokuphiwa Mathithibala. Andile Jali is said to have paid lobola for Nokuphiwa who comes from Matatiele,” said Khawula.

ALSO READ: Sundowns star Jali taken to court over papgeld – report

Nokuphiwa does not shy away from posting romantic content of her relationship and her man on her social media pages.

She recently took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of the soccer star on the field, and in the caption of her post she expressed how proud she is of Andile for how well he played throughout the season. She also told him that she loves him dearly.

“Bhutiza. Enkosi ngokusebenza ngokuzimisela maxesha onke once again, ndiyazingca ngawe! Well done, in my books you showed that consistency does create the extraordinary. Well done a remarkable season it was. God bless you Maduna, Gubevu; uyathandwa ndim,” said Mathithibala.