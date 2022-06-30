WATCH: Natasha Thahane looking sultry in tropical location

Citizen Reporter

Actress Natasha Thahane continues to show off her amazing post-baby body.

The 25-year-old welcomed her first child in April, and while she hasn’t revealed her baby’s name as yet, she has been celebrating her curves.

The star’s sultry video of her toned stomach and new red hair at a tropical location dressed in a bikini, already has over 746,000 views.

Fans and celebrities complimented the star’s body and how beautiful she looked.

In May, Natasha gave fans clues on her Instagram account that she had given birth, as she shared doctors’ advice on what she should use on her skin post-baby. She also shared a picture of herself after birth which was dated 24 April, along with a GIF with the words “sshhhhh.”

The Blood & Water actress is back on set to shoot the third season of the successful Netflix series.

When The Citizen spoke to Netflix Africa executives and the director of content for Africa, Dorothy Ghettuba said: “Blood & Water season three is currently in production in Cape Town. Gambit Films have been working very hard to give us something special.”

RELATED: WATCH: Netflix execs let us in on their plans for Africa

In March, Thahane surprised everyone when she announced she was expecting. She shared the news of her pregnancy by posting a photo from her maternity shoot on her social media platforms.

When the pregnancy announcement was made, the biggest question on everyone’s lips was whether football player Thembinkosi Lorch was the father.

The pair sparked dating rumours in June last year, after travelling to Zanzibar at the same time and posting similar pictures from the same vantage point.

They later gave in and stopped pretending they were not dating, by sharing many photos of themselves loved up, but would later delete them.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele