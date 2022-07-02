Nota’s disturbing comments about killing Mihlali leave people concerned for her safety

Controversial South African podcast host and pop culture commentator Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has built his brand off of saying the worst things and he recently found himself trending for this.
A Twitter user posted a snippet of a recent chat that Nota had on a podcast where he stated that he does not find Influencer Mihlali Ndamase attractive. He added that this was because he viewed her as someone or something that he could buy and proceeded to compare her to animals and objects.
“There are some guys who think that Mihlali is attractive and all I think is ningamuthenga (I could buy her). And they don’t understand that if Mihlali is for sale, that means she’s an object, which means that you can kill her if you want to… It’s like buying a dog.. You can put it down.”
Social media users who saw the clip immediately noted their concern with the nature of his comments.
“This Nota person is not okay. How can you justify killing someone or even killing a dog. We have so many issues as a country yet when he is given a platform to make an impact, he gets there and discuss whether Mihlali is beautiful or not. Hayi bandla,” commented @xolelwanx on Twitter.
Nota and the podcast host he was speaking to were speaking about women and making denigrating comments about them during their discussion.
Those who saw the clip were concerned with how casually Nota spoke about killing a woman, especially given the prevalence of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.
Others noted how he may have used her name specifically to draw attention to the blog as he has believed to employ the tactic of making incendiary comments to get people talking about whatever he may be looking to promote.
Finally, people raised the question about why the influencer is so hated by men who continue to make demeaning, violent and sexist comments about her online.