Eastern Cape businessman denied bail in girlfriend’s murder case

Robert Evans faces charges of premeditated murder, murder, kidnapping, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

A prominent Gqeberha businessman charged with the premeditated murder of his girlfriend has been denied bail.

Appearing in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, the prosecution successfully opposed Robert Evans’ bail bid following several proceedings.

Evans is also facing charges of murder, kidnapping, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, following the alleged killing of 36-year-old Vanessa van Rensburg.

Van Rensburg’s body was discovered in Evans’ holiday home in Oyster Bay in the early hours of Easter Sunday on 20 April.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), she had succumbed to multiple injuries.

Saps and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – also known as Hawks – arrested the 53-year-old at his business premises in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on 9 May.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Van Rensburg – a mother of two minor children and an employee at the business co-owned by Evans – had reportedly started dating him in May 2023.

Bail proceedings

“During the bail proceedings in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court, Prosecutor Bianca Burger argued strongly against Evans’s release,” Tyali said.

“She submitted that the accused, due to his financial means, posed a significant flight risk, and pointed to material contradictions and inconsistencies in his version of events,” he added.

He said Burger also highlighted attempts by Evans to exaggerate his role in the company’s operations and misled the court about the potential collapse of the business should he remain in custody.

Case resumes in August

“The court agreed with the prosecution’s submissions and found that the accused had failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances warranting his release on bail.”

The court further acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations in the context of the country’s ongoing struggle with gender-based violence.

Evans’ case has been remanded to 18 August for further investigations.

