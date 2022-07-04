The Queen has a new job description, here is what is included in her list of duties

Citizen Reporter

Queen Elizabeth II’s royal duties have been rewritten following her Platinum Jubilee.

This change allows for the Queen to take on less responsibilities and obligations which she must fulfil, and shifting focus onto the support which she now receives from the other senior members of the royal family.

According to the Sovereign Grant report, the Queen’s role still includes two key elements which are the Head of State, and Head of Nation.

Previously, the former constitutional concept of Head of State consisted of a 13-point list of duties the Queen had to undertake, including the state opening of parliament, paying and receiving state visits, and the appointment of the prime minister.

Now Queen Elizabeth II’s role “encompasses a range of parliamentary and diplomatic duties”, noting that all she needs to do is receive other visiting Heads of State.

ALSO READ: Royal news: Queen in Scotland for Holyrood week, Meghan nicknames herself ‘pwife’

As for her role as Head of Nation, it will be carried out “where appropriate or necessary”, and focuses on her inspiring unity and national identity, continuity and stability and recognizing the achievement of success of others and ensuring support of service.

“The Queen is greatly assisted by other members of the royal family who undertake official duties on behalf of Her Majesty,” said the documents.

A source from the Palace said that the Queen’s new job description and duties is not a drastic change, but a small update.

The 96-year-old monarch quit overseas visits in 2015, and since then her program of engagements has been swopped with occasional visits in royal programs.

Earlier this year, Prince Charles and his son Prince William attended the State opening of parliament on behalf of the Queen, and Prince Charles has been frequently undertaking overseas engagements alongside his wife Camilla on his mothers behalf.

*Compiled by Lerato Maimela.