I’m Sorry’: Gauteng cop caught on camera returning R2 000 bribe after viral video

In the video, an angry man accuses her of accepting a R2 000 bribe and threatens to expose her on Facebook.

A Gauteng police constable has been thrust into the spotlight after a video allegedly showing her pocketing a R2 000 bribe surfaced online and ended with her handing back the cash under pressure, saying simply: “I’m sorry.”

In the widely circulated clip, an aggrieved man confronts South African Police Service (Saps) officers.

‘Bribery’

“This lady over here took R2 000 from a guy that works for me, can I get my money back please? Can I get my money back, please, or I’ll put you on Facebook.”

The female officer, dressed in a full Saps uniform, is seen searching her pockets before producing a bundle of cash and returning it.

Apology

When pressed on why she took the money, she mutters: “I’m sorry.”

“You’re taking money from a hardworking man,” the man shouts.

Disciplinary

Saps spokesperson Colonel Dimakato Nevhuhulwi said police management in Gauteng has taken note of the video circulating on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, depicting a police official in full uniform allegedly returning money to a member of the public following an alleged bribery incident.

“The police officer featured in the video has been identified, and immediate disciplinary processes have been instituted. A departmental investigation has also been launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Saps maintains a zero-tolerance approach to corruption. The acceptance, solicitation or facilitation of a bribe constitutes a criminal offence and a serious violation of the Saps Code of Conduct,” Nevhuhulwi said

Conduct condemned

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has strongly condemned the alleged conduct.

“The South African Police Service will not tolerate corruption in any form. Members who abuse their authority, compromise their integrity, or betray the trust placed in them by the public will be dealt with decisively.

“We are committed to ensuring that every allegation of corruption is thoroughly investigated and that appropriate disciplinary and criminal action is taken where warranted. Our communities deserve professional, ethical and accountable policing, and we remain steadfast in protecting the integrity of the organisation,” said Mthombeni.

Corruption

Police emphasised that officers must uphold integrity and professionalism at all times, in line with the constitution, the Saps Code of Conduct, and relevant laws and policies.

Members of the public are urged not to offer bribes and to report any allegations of corruption or extortion involving Saps members through the following channels:

Saps Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701

Saps National Complaints Service Centre: 0800 333 177

Corruption Watch WhatsApp Line: 072 013 5569

Gauteng Service Complaints Standby: 082 442 2000

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)

Saps said it remains committed to rooting out corruption within its ranks and ensuring accountability, professionalism and public trust in policing.