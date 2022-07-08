Julius Malema living the soft life in Spain

Xanet Scheepers

President of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, is living his best life, soaking up the sun in sunny Spain, while South Africans stumble around the dark as rolling blackouts continue for yet another week.

The leader of the red berets had the streets of social media sour this week, after pictures of him posing with African Dance music duo Major League DJz, in his white wifebeater, shorts and slops surfaced.

South Africans were bitter about the fact that JuJu was living the soft life while they are pinching pennies back home, as the cost of petrol, food, and electricity increased.

While the ANC tries to put out fires springing up all around them, Malema is having in Ibiza, seemingly not worried about the fact that his home country is on the brink of another national shutdown.

Police Minister Bheki Cele made headlines earlier this week after he lost his cool at a community police forum on Tuesday, where he told a community member to “shut up”.

Cele blew his lid after Action Society director Ian Cameron raised concerns about policing issues within the townships of Cape Town, such as Gugulethu and Nyanga.

Malema, who is reportedly spending some time off with his wife in Ibiza, looks to be aware of the chaos back home. While he hasn’t made any comments on social media yet about Cele’s outburst, he did retweet a Tweet from Sizwe Dhlomo on Friday morning, who said he’s very happy with the treatment Pravin got and that he must never know peace.

This statement comes after Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan, got into an altercation with a group of Wits Business School students who kicked him and his department out of a lecture he was delivering because he couldn’t answer their questions.

Here’s some reactions from social media on Julius Malema’s Spain holiday:

Juju out there having fun while the country is falling apart ????????— Ntakunyisa????‍♂️ (@kamogel08941071) July 5, 2022

Tell Malema that @GaytonMcK is busy working while he is busy enjoying Ibiza. Red overall gang are wondering where their leader is at????????— Buda Meggz (@BudaMeggz) July 5, 2022

Why is CIC wearing a "wife beater" in Ibiza though? pic.twitter.com/Yt1quneuvf— Ndinga (@Kanyisa_021) July 4, 2022

Where is he supposed to be? Parliament is closed. Malema does not run any government department. Again, where do you expect him to go?— Mandy (@sabelokazi) July 8, 2022