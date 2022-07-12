Royal news: Harry’s memoir unlikely to be released this year, George shares uncomfortable Wimbledon moment

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal news update, Prince Harry’s highly anticipated controversial memoir’s release date is speculated to be pushed back to a later date.

Prince George shares an uncomfortable Wimbledon moment with his father, Prince William, before sharing the excitement with professional tennis player, Novak Djokovic.

Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, has given birth to her third child, making her parents grandparents for the sixth time.

Prince George’s Wimbledon excitement

The oldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George accompanied his parents to the Wimbledon final which took place on Sunday.

Just like any other specially occasion, the young prince was dressed to impress in a formal smart suit, and although he was initially fine as the events began, he later complained to his father about being uncomfortable and feeling hot.

In a video that has gone viral, the little prince is seen walking alongside his parents while meeting and greeting people along the way, before he whispers to his father in a brief conversation and tell him that he is feeling “too hot”.

‘You okay?’



Prince George spotting his dad and giving him a greeting hug before Catherine does the same???????? pic.twitter.com/yhza3CsgYY— Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) July 10, 2022

Taking to social media, royal fans also expressed their concerns about the little prince’s formal outfit, and how he was probably burning up, considering how hot the weather was on the day.

Royal editor, Robert Jobson also took to Twitter to share his sentiments on the matter, saying that although it is expected for Kate and William to dress formally when making public appearances, nobody would have had an issue with George showing up in a much more casual outfit.

I know there is a strict dress code in the Royal Box at @Wimbledon & his mum & dad are very respectful of such things, but did Prince George really have to wear a suit and tie in that heat? Surely a smart polo shirt and chinos would have been fine, he’s only 8!— Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) July 11, 2022

Despite the battle with the heat, Prince George got the chance to meet Novak Djokovic and was even given the opportunity to hold the Wimbledon trophy which he was awarded after winning the final.

Following his #Wimbledonfinal win, Novak Djokovic meets Prince George and lets him hold the trophy!???? pic.twitter.com/lVlTP4ubV6— Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) July 10, 2022

Pippa Middleton gives birth to 3rd child

The Duchess of Cambridge has become an aunt once again after her younger sister Pippa Middleton welcomed her third child, a newborn baby girl into the world.

According to People, Pippa and her husband James Matthews welcomed their daughter a couple of weeks ago, weeks after the mother-of-three was publicly seen with her adorable baby bump at the Party at the Palace event that took place during the Queen’s weekend-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

ALSO READ: Watch: Royal news How royal family get their money, Charles happy to meet Lilibet

The couple welcomed their first child named Arthur in October 2018 and then welcomed their first daughter Grace in March 2021.

Pippa followed in her sister’s footsteps and gave birth to her children in the same hospital where Kate and William welcomed their three children.

Middleton and Matthew’s daughter is Carole and Michael’s sixth grandchild.

Prince Harry’s book unlikely to be released this year

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated tell-all book which was expected to be published and released in the fall might be pushed back and released at a later stage.

A clue that has many speculating why the memoir may be pushed back is the fact that the title is not present in the publisher, Penguin Random House’s list of upcoming releases.

A royal insider told The Sun on Sunday that the title being absent from the list of upcoming releases may be because the prince and the publisher are planning a surprise release, or that there may be a delay that is hindering the title from being published and released.

“If this book’s coming out this year is originally as planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list – unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay,” said the royal insider.

When the Duke of Sussex spoke out about his memoir, he said that he was planning on sharing his story as an ex-royal “not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.”

He also said that he would be sharing the highs and lows of being a royal, the mistakes he made throughout his life, as well as the lessons he has learned throughout his journey.