DJ Zinhle bags SAFTA nomination, ‘The Unexpected’ returns for season 2

Lerato Maimela

South African disc jockey and businesswoman, Ntombezinhle Jiyane – popularly known as DJ Zinhle, is on a winning streak after bagging a South African Film and Television Awards nomination for her reality television show, The Unexpected.

The reality show is going head to head for the SAFTA award in the Best Structured Soapie Reality Show category, with other popular favourites such as Pastor Wants A Wife and uThando Nes’thembu.

Taking to social media, BET Africa announced that The Unexpected would be back on screens for a second season which premiers on 6 August.

“The much anticipated season 2 premiere of #DJZinhleBET is coming to your screens the 6th of August at 7.30pm CAT only on @DStv CH 129,” said BET.

The first season of the reality show made way for Zinhle to announce that she and Murdah Bongz were expecting her second bundle of joy, and viewers as well as fans got to see the girl mom navigate through judgment passed on social media, while maintaining a good relationship with both of her baby daddies.

In season 2’s promo video, the mother-of-two starts off the video by playing a mix behind the decks, before viewers get the chance to see snippets of the behind the scenes of Zinhle’s glamourous life.

???? The much anticipated season 2 premiere of #DJZinhleBET is coming to your screens the 6th of August at 19:30 CAT only on @DStv CH 129. pic.twitter.com/twSzKOPfUG— BET Africa (@BET_Africa) July 13, 2022

The promo video sees Jiyane tackling crazed fans, attending business meetings with her tight knit team, posing in front of the camera for her various brands and campaign photoshoots, and spending some quality time with her friends, children, and partner Bongani Mohosana of Black Motion.

Jiyane also opens up about the gossip spread by the media and social media trolls, which often times gets to her head. Jiyane says that she has learnt to not care about it as much and to not let it affect her in any way.