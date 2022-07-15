Sbahle Mpisane revealed that Sithelo Shozi blocked her on Instagram

Lerato Maimela

The good relationship between Sbahle Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi has come to an end as Mpisane revealed that she was blocked on social media by the disc jockey.

Earlier this week, Mpisane took to her Instagram live to address some questions which she has been frequently asked by her followers.

When the 28-year-old social media influencer was asked whether she unfollowed Shozi on Instagram following the abuse allegations Shozi made against her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Andile Mpisane, Mpisane revealed that Shozi had blocked her.

This came as a shock to Mpisane’s followers as it was publicly known that Mpisane and Shozi had a great relationship while Shozi was still dating Mpisane’s brother (Andile Mpisane) and living in their family home, so much so that Mpisane had planned a surprise baby shower for Shozi when she was pregnant with her second child.

The fitness bunny also shocked her followers with the revelation that she lied about having amnesia and forgetting all about her ex-boyfriend and professional soccer star Itumeleng Khune after her car accident.

Mpisane explained that she did not lie with the intention of being malicious, but just wanted people to leave her alone so she could focus on her healing at that time.

“After the accident, I didn’t try to fix anything with Khune. I only said that because you wanted answers, imagine. I was going through a very fragile state and I felt like that was not something to focus on, or for y’all to be bombarding me with.

“So I just said I have amnesia and I don’t remember him, but obviously I do remember him. I spoke to him every day while in hospital. He would come to visit me a lot. We were cool and everything. So in relation to people saying ‘she remembers everything but she doesn’t remember Khune’, I was just fooling y’all,” said Mpisane.