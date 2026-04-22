Sithelo Shozi gets engaged: Meet the Zimbabwean businessman who put a Tiffany ring on it

DJ, influencer and media personality Sithelo Shozi is engaged. The KwaZulu-Natal born star received a Tiffany & Co. oval-cut solitaire diamond ring from Zimbabwean businessman Kudzaishe James Magura.

Influencer Sithelo Shozi is officially off the market as she readies to walk down the aisle following an engagement to Zimbabwean businessman Kudzaishe James Magura.

The proposal took place on a boat on Lake Como, Italy, during Sithelo’s birthday vacation (she turned 32 on 17 April).

Photos and videos shared online show the moment, followed by a professional photoshoot of the couple celebrating. The engagement was kept somewhat under wraps initially, with pictures leaking via entertainment bloggers before Sithelo’s own official announcement.

An oval-cut solitaire engagement ring

Sithelo Shozi’s Tiffany engagement ring. Picture: X, @sanelenkosii

Sithelo announced her engagement this week, via a clever Instagram post captioned something along the lines of “…And suddenly I am left-handed,” paired with a close-up of her ring on her left hand.

She showed off an oval-cut solitaire diamond ring from Tiffany & Co. (often called a “Tiffany rock”). The ring the influencer has on is not listed on the Tiffany & Co website, and could likely be a custom-made design. However, engagement rings with a similar design are priced in the R59 000 – R100 000 range on sites like Far Fetch, eBay and Dear Rae.

An oval-cut solitaire 5ct diamond ring from Tiffany & Co. Picture: Instagram/ @_sithelo

The engagement has sparked a mix of congratulations and online commentary, some positive, some skeptical due to the couple’s past relationship timelines or his dating history.

Who is Sithelo Shozi?

Sithelo was born in Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal (near Durban). She gained prominence in the entertainment industry through her past relationships and public disputes related to infidelity, domestic violence and co-parenting.

Notably with businessman Andile Mpisane, with whom she shares two daughters, Florence “Flo” and Likuwe “Coco”. Before that, she was linked to another businessman, Phil Maseko (known online as Lord Phil). He is the father of her son, Makhosonke.

DJ, influencer and media personality Sithelo Shozi is engaged. Picture: Instagram/ @_sithelo

Sithelo obtained a bachelor’s degree in politics from Howard College at UKZN and also has a diploma in arts and music, having trained at the POW Academy in Durban. She capitalised on her public profile by launching a DJ’ing career and went on to try her hand at music production, with her breakthrough hit single Forever (featuring Skye Wanda) in 2020 helping establish her as a musician.

She has released other tracks, performed as a DJ, and expanded into influencing and fashion. She has appeared as a panellist on The Masked Singer South Africa and built a large social media following (over 1 million on Instagram as @_sithelo) by sharing lifestyle, modelling and glamorous content.

Who is her fiancé and what does he do?

Zimbabwean businessman Kudzaishe James Magura proposes to Sithelo Shozi on Lake Como, Italy. Picture: Instagram/ @_sithelo

Her fiancé is Kudzaishe James Magura, a Zimbabwean businessman, who has a history of high-profile relationships in South African influencer circles. Several reports mention unconfirmed past links to figures like Faith Nketsi and Mihlali Ndamase.

According to a 2020 statement by GCIS and a report by News24, Magura was one of three people who appeared in court on fraud charges after they allegedly submitted false and fraudulent tax return claims to Sars on behalf of their companies. Sars allegedly suffered a loss of more than R2.6 million.

Magura, then 41, appeared in the dock at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court alongside Harisi Bukari, 45 and Christel Pillay, 44.

Magura, a director at liquor distributor Siyabulela Trading Enterprise, allegedly submitted documents indicating that the business was not operating or accumulating any profit.

“Further investigation revealed that Magura’s company was trading and receiving remuneration for the period of 2012 to 2015. As a result, Sars allegedly suffered a loss of over R4.6 million for the tax return for the said period,” police spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu told the publication.

Court records from the Gauteng Local Division show that Magura was the respondent in a civil matter brought by Lilfam Holdings (Pty) Ltd (case no. 2021/37279). The matter appeared on the unopposed motion roll on at least two occasions – in May 2022 and again in October 2023 – indicating that Magura did not formally oppose the application.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2018, broke up, and then rekindled their relationship more recently. As of now, no wedding date has been announced.