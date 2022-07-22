WATCH: Lebo M shares shocking revelations on Podcast and Chill

Lerato Maimela

South African composer, arranger and producer Lebogang ‘Lebo M’ Morake has gotten the chance to set the record straight on his personal life and career on MacG’s popular and controversial podcast, Podcast and Chill.

To open up the interview, McGyver touched base on Lebo M’s past marriages, and the composer rubbished all the allegations about him having been married seven times, and revealed that he has only been married four times.

While unpacking his failed marriages, Lebo M revealed that when he and his second wife, Nandi Ndlovu, lost their son, his life spiraled and he fell into great depression, which lead to him developing an alcohol problem.

Morake went into rehab to deal with his alcoholism, and has now been completely sober for 17 full years.

The composer also revealed that when he investigated the death of his son, he found out that his son was actually murdered, and that Nandi was in a romantic relationship with one of his female employees that worked for him, while she was still in a relationship with him.

Although the tabloids reported, during that time, that Morake and Ndlovu’s son had passed away from a tragic drowning accident which took place in their home, the 58-year-old arranger revealed on the podcast that the autopsy done on his late son’s body revealed that his son was actually sexually violated moments before his death.

Still on the topic of family, the producer revealed that him and his only son no longer have a relationship after it was ruined by his ex-wife, and also revealed that he was not invited to his son’s wedding which took place recently.

To lighten up the interview, MacG asked Lebo M if he would ever consider sleeping with multiple women at the same time, and Lebo M said that he has “been there, done that”.

The composer went on to say that sleeping with three women at the same time is nothing hectic for him, because he is the producer of orgies.

When MacG asked Morake what is the most amount of money he has paid towards lobola for his previous marriages, he shared that he never paid for lobola for his ex-wives, and only paid for lobola for his current wife who he recently got married to.

To end off the interview, Morake said that he wishes to be remembered as a guy from the hood who did his best, and open doors to create opportunities for other South Africans around the world.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Here are some reactions from Lebo M’s interview on Podcast and Chill:

I actually enjoyed Lebo M on podcast and chill. The old man is just misunderstood .— Thlologelo_liberate (@Thlologelolibe1) July 21, 2022

Lebo M looks like those dad that go for their son's girlfriends… #PodcastAndChill— GatesB.???????? (@GatesBaloyi_) July 21, 2022

The feminists are always watching the podcast to cancel people ???? they're already dragging Lebo M for speaking his truth. Ai suka it's his life hau, niyadina nina ???? #podcastandchillwithmacg #PodcastAndChill— StadiVandal???????? (@StadiVandal) July 21, 2022

People will say Lebo M is Toxic and blaa blaa when he drops files, If it was a woman dropping those files she would be praised right now#podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/qScN1MspEo— Salawexe | Official (@Salawexe_Jnr) July 21, 2022

Lebo M is a textbook narcissist. Everyone else is wrong. #podcastandchillwithmacg— Lisa ???????? (@AfricanQueenM9) July 21, 2022

Lebo M is speaking as if everyone around him is a problem and his a victim… But that reality show showed that his not a nice person#podcastandchillwithmacg— Stay at home Aunt ???????? (@yim_uthando) July 21, 2022