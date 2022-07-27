Nadia Nakai says she would ‘love to have AKA’s babies one day’

Lerato Maimela

Nadia Nakai is smitten over her boyfriend Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and has recently shared her desires to one day start her own little family and have babies with her rapper boyfriend.

Talking to Sowetan, the Naaa Meaan hitmaker opened up about her relationship with AKA and revealed how they were friends for many years before mutually agreeing to get into a relationship and explore their romantic chemistry.

“I’ve known Kiernan for years. He was respectful every time I’d meet him. We never had personal issues and obviously – out of the respect for my label boss, I would refrain from socialising too much with him.

“There wasn’t a specific time that we told ourselves we were an official couple because we were just really good friends. We’d speak for long hours over the phone and share so much in common,” said Nadia Nakai.

When speaking about becoming a parent and having her own family, Nadia Nakai expressed how AKA is an amazing father to his daughter Kairo, and revealed that she would love to bare AKA’s child sometime in the near future.

“We didn’t plan to become a couple, it just happened… I’ve witnessed how great he is as a father, of course, I’d love to have his babies one day,” said Nadia Nakai.

During the interview, the reality television star also revealed that she and AKA had decided to keep their relationship a secret in the beginning, because she was protecting her mental health by avoiding the negative comments and cyber bullying she would receive on social media.

“For my mental health, I’ve decided to be less active on social media, particularly Twitter… there’s a lot of hate and negativity there. But the person who has given me solace is Kiernan who’s been holding me through this whole experience,” said Nadia Nakai.

Earlier this month, rumours circulated that Nadia Nakai and AKA’s baby mama, DJ Zinhle, had some beef after Twitter gossip blogger, Musa Khawula, shared a video of the two musician’s greeting each other at an event, claiming they were sharing “fake love”.

The reality television star cleared the air and set the record straight saying that she and Dj Zinhle share a lovely friendship and have mutual respect for one another.

“I don’t know why people expect us to hate each other. She’s Kairo’s mother and I respect that and our friendship. People just love to see women hating on one another for no apparent reason,” said Nakai.