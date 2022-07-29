Hail William, son of Diana, ‘prince of pegging’, breaker of taboos, lover of infidelity

Lerato Maimela

It is no secret that the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William was once caught up in an infidelity scandal after he allegedly cheated on his wife and the mother of his three children, Kate Middleton.

Although the scandal was somehow contained and swept under the carpet, the oldest son of the late Princess Diana has found himself as the source of a controversial trending topic on social media this week, for his past and possibly present proclivities.

This comes after an anonymous source reached out to the infamous gossip Instagram page, Deux Moi to dish out on the details and reasons for William seeking attention from women outside of his marriage.

According to the source, the Duke of Cambridge has always been fond of the sexual activity called “pegging”, but Middelton has refused to engage in the activity.

“At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in,” said the source.

Uhm, what is pegging?

Well, pegging refers to the sexual activity where someone (usually the woman) performs anal sex on someone else (the man) with the use of a strap-on dildo.

The source revealed that because the wife of the future king is too old fashioned to explore all avenues of pleasure with her husband, they have mutually agreed that he may get his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere, as long as things do not get emotional.

“The wife doesn’t mind her, and in fact prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere, as long as things don’t become emotional, which was the case with the last woman,” said the source.

Since the allegations were made public, royal fans have been up in arms, not by the fact that Prince William has found it hard to stay faithful to his wife of 11 years, or that he enjoys exploring all avenues of sexual pleasure with his wife and other women.

Royal fans believe that Kate and William have spent years using Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as a distraction from their complicated marriage and marital affairs being spoken about on public platforms and in the media.

Here are some reactions from tweeps regarding the allegations made against Prince William:

There is nothing wrong with prince William and his *alleged love for pegging. The problem is that he threw media hate to his brother and sister in-law so that his affair would be kept out of the press. #PrinceOfPegging pic.twitter.com/PfvrVkhJFV— Alexis???? (MNOSL????) (@ArchewellBaby) July 28, 2022

Listen..what happens between two consenting adults is none of my business.



But seeing #PrinceOfPegging trending at 6:00am? Priceless. First Charles wanting to be a tampon and now this. Y’all’s future kings are wild.— Laura Kristen (@laurakristen_) July 28, 2022

#princewilliamaffair WELL, as a 60 year old I’ve just asked my daughter what #Pegging is, she almost choked on her tea. I nearly choked on mine when she told me what it was. William im shook to my core #princeofpegging— ????️‍????????????Debs Geordie Johnson????????????️‍???? (@Johnson53Debbie) July 28, 2022

The same people who wanted Meghan Markle to put her mental health aside and just shut up and put up with the racist abusive British media, are upset about a Twitter trend ???? #PrinceWilliamAffair #PrinceofPegging pic.twitter.com/hkRoFuBm1q— Anna (@Anna__with_an_A) July 28, 2022

I had to look up what pegging is and oh my. I don’t care what proclivities William does in his spare time. That is between he and that wife of his. I do care about them using Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry as shields to cover up his mess #princewilliamaffair #PrinceOfPegging— Que THEE chinga, America? ???????? ???? (@TerpGrad01) July 28, 2022

Leave Meghan alone and continue with your regularly scheduled programming and no one would care. Keep using Meghan as a shield for your shenanigans at your own risk #PrinceOfPegging— MAHL ???????????????? (@ma_hlove) July 28, 2022

I don’t care if Prince William indulges in extra marital affairs. I don’t care if he likes a bit of pegging. I do care though that he and his wife used Meghan as a distraction from their lives being talked about. #PrinceWilliamAffair #PrinceOfPegging— Anna (@Anna__with_an_A) July 28, 2022