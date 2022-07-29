Lerato Kganyago clarifies hotel ownership issue with receipts

Kaunda Selisho

Radio host and entrepreneur, Lerato Kganyago, has literally had to whip out the receipts after it was alleged that she lied about owning a hotel in Cape Town.

She shared a copy of a registration certificate issued last September by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) citing her as an active director of Amour Restaurant along with a statement from the hotel rubbishing claims that she lied.



The restaurant, named after her (but in French), is located inside Cape Town’s 12 on Hillel hotel which she said she owns.

Lerato Kganyago shares a statement from 12 on Hillel regarding rumours about her ownership of the business. Picture: Screenshot/Instagram

Kganyago’s husband, businessman Thami Ndala, was once again hailed for being romantic after Kganyago went live on Instagram to show her followers that he had bought her a hotel and restaurant for Valentine’s Day this year.

A screen-recording from her Instagram live stream shows her cutting the ribbon at the entrance, covered in rose petals while her husband assisted her and showed her around.



“Welcome to my restaurant… and my hotel,” says Lerato in the audio as she marvelled at the completed construction at the venue.

Earlier this month, City Press published an article stating that Lerato Kganyago had “allegedly been caught in a lie” citing information from anonymous sources that had told the publication she was not the owner of the hotel.

Citing registration documents dating as far back as May 2021, the publication reported that a Njabulo Goodwill Ndlala was the only director listed on the company documents for 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa specifically.

Lerato Kganyago shares a statement from 12 on Hillel regarding rumours about her ownership of the business. Picture: Screenshot/Instagram

The report also alleged that there were two other “silent partners” involved in the business venture.

Kganyago’s husband denied the existence of the two partners and told the publication that his wife was the owner of the hotel.

