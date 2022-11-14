Lerato Kganyago claims her account was hacked after weird comment on Musa Khawula’s post

Kaunda Selisho

Television host and DJ Lerato Kganyago has claimed that her account was hacked after a suspicious comment from her account was posted on a page believed to belong to Musa Khawula.

“@khawulamusa You have a great concept but put your feelings aside, we all know you hate Lerato and she brings you views and that Themi is the one feeding you and paying you. End of the day they all using you, just be careful about it,” wrote Kganyago’s verified Instagram account under a post about Nandi Madida.

A comment from Lerato Kganyago’s Instagram on Musa Khawula’s post. Picture: Screenshot

At the time of writing, the comment was still visible and a click on the profile led to Lerato Kganyago’s verified Instagram profile with over two million followers.

“Please note, someone has hacked into my account, there are currently two users running this current account, been trying to get to the bottom of this since yesterday. Ignore any DMs or suspicious-looking comments,” said Kganyago via her Instagram stories posted on Monday morning.

Lerato Kganyago says her Instagram was hacked. Picture: Screenshot

Is Lerato Kganyago leaving her husband?

Her claims come a day after an explosive City Press report claiming that her marriage had come to an end and that she had moved out of her sprawling martial home.

The report alleges that she reached her breaking point when her husband, Ndlala, opened a case of theft against their domestic worker and her husband at the Douglasdale Police Station on Wednesday.

He did so after accusing the domestic worker of stealing a television set and two watches worth R3 million (which were uninsured).

The publication further claimed that the Forever Maybe host defended the domestic worker, who had been working for her for years and followed her to her marital home.

She is said to have told police that the items in question were given to the helper more than a year ago.

According to City Press, the police statement regarding the case reads as follows:

“The complainant alleged that, on the above-mentioned date [8 November 2022] and at the above-mentioned time [9pm], he was looking for his items when he realised that the television set and two Patek Philippe watches were missing. The watches are worth R3 million and are not insured. He has two domestic workers from Zimbabwe and suspects one of them, who has access to his house.”

Patek Philippe is a globally popular Genevan luxury watch manufacturer thought to be the last family-owned business of its kind. Watches made by this manufacturer are known to cost millions.

A police spokesperson also confirmed to the publication that police were investigating a case of theft and that the suspects had appeared at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Thami Ndlala responds

When contacted for comment by the publication, Kganyago’s husband denied the allegations of their separation.

When asked about why she is said to have moved back to her Ruimsig home, he said that visiting the house – which she owned before their March 2020 union – was something she did regularly, especially at month-end.

“Her moving into the house she owned before we got married isn’t a new thing. She also stays there when I’m travelling, just to ensure that things are in order at the house,” he told City Press.

He also denied that his wife had any links to his case against his domestic help because none of the items that were stolen were hers.

