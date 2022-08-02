WATCH: Presidential hopeful Duduzane Zuma shows off his taxi driving skills

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Aspiring political candidate and businessman, Duduzane Zuma, showed off his taxi driving skills once again in a recent viral video.

A video was shared on Twitter showing Zuma junior doing a routine round around the Tshwane area from, Tshwane Regional Mall to Mamelodi High School. This was part of his political campaign to run for ANC president, as he engaged with school learners.

Passengers can be heard overjoyed realising who the taxi driver is, as they ask how much the trip will cost them.

Duduzane replied that the trip will cost them R20 and answered “yebo” when the learners asked if they still had to pay since he was driving.

The interactions between Duduzane and the passengers were quite similar to any taxi ride. With passengers even asking for their change, as Duduzane says ha re ee (let’s go) in Sesotho.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma appears quite jovial and at ease steering the wheel.

A taxi ride from Tshwane Regional Mall to Mamelodi High, driven by yours truly; Duduzane Zuma???????????? pic.twitter.com/v57SvoKaWP— Empress ????✨ (@hrh_sasa_yende) August 1, 2022

The video has over 162 000 views on Twitter, as people commented that Duduzane Zuma, who has ambitions to run for president, is the “man of the people,” just like his father.

Some suggested the video may have been a publicity stunt as it appeared curated, howeve, this was part of a political campaign.

I just love this grounded young man. He's a man of his people just like ubaba— The Musician (@bongzmessi) August 1, 2022

And of course, the taxi is full of women who are going nowhere. Just for vibes roaming the streets of Tshwane the whole day with the President. ????— Fulu (@Fulu_Bongwe) August 1, 2022

S.a people love junk publicity.— king (@king04274852) August 1, 2022

Are we still paying ….Yebooooo????????????????— Thubelihle (@tootsmathela) August 1, 2022

This isn’t the first time a video of Duduzane in a taxi has gone viral. In December last year, he made several rounds in a taxi in KwaZulu-Natal meeting locals.

Duduzane Zuma pulling up in a taxi ???????? pic.twitter.com/VN18C0AaGK— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) December 16, 2021

The businessman often makes the headlines because of who his family is, questionable business deals and his luxury lifestyle.

His fleet of supercars made the rounds on social media in May. Tiktok videos were shared of Duduzane driving a McLaren, Ferrari and Maserati in Dubai.

The aspiring politician hopes for a South Africa built for all. “Putting their racial, traditional, religious, social, economic differences aside,” he told senior The Citizen journalist, Brian Sokutu, in an interview.

“We can only build this country by working together and attracting people that may have lost hope and that have emigrated – to being a part of our reconstruction. A country of peace, prosperity, safety and security – not for some, but for our entire population.”