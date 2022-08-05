PICS: Yummy mummy Tamia Mpisane poses with R50k pram

Kaunda Selisho

Model, influencer and deputy chair lady for Royal AM football club, Tamia Mpisane recently debuted her baby girl on social media along with a highly coveted R50k pram in a series of photos and an Instagram reel that has her followers calling her a yummy mummy.

In the photos, Mpisane can be seen wearing a red and white, two-piece houndstooth set with gold accents. The cropped jacket features a plunging neckline which framed her impressive chest and she paired it with a matching, high-waisted micro mini with a mini slit over each thigh.

She paired the look with some strappy sandals and tied her hair up in a ponytail.

Tamia Mpisane. Picture: Instagram

R50k pram

Mpisane then posed next to her daughter’s R50 000 Silver Cross Balmoral pram (well, R49 000).

At that price tag, the brand is known for its beautiful detailing. On this R50k pram, the hood and apron are hand stitched from hard-wearing fabrics and feature chrome tensioners finished with Yorkshire rose detailing.

The Balmoral pram body is also finished in high gloss with hand-painted fine line detailing.

Another reason for the price tag of the R50k pram comes from the fact that the stroller boasts a large shopping basket which is easy to clip onto the chassis and is perfect for carrying all the essentials.

The Silver Cross Balmoral also has a deep padded mattress with a soft white pique cover as well as a luxurious white leather harness that is intended to keep your baby safe when they’re in the pram. The pram has a pushing handle which is finished in high gloss white with Silver Cross embossing

Silver Cross Balmoral pram | Picture: Screenshot

It also comes with an aftercare kit that contains the tools and instructions on how to keep your prized pram at its best.

Lastly, the R50k pram comes with a certificate of authenticity which bears the signature of Alan Halsall, Chairman of Silver Cross.

Mpisane was recently welcomed into the family business by her mother-in-law, Shawn “Mam’Mkhize” Mkhize, who also welcomed Mpisane as the deputy chair lady for Royal AM.

