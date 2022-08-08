Citizen Reporter

Social media users have been left with more questions than answers after the country’s most popular exposer of cheaters – Jub Jub – has been accused of being a cheater himself.

An article by City Press, published on the same day that the new season of Uyajola99 aired – details accusations against Jub Jub from a woman claiming to be his fiancé.

In the article, 35-year-old Tumi Mthembu claims to have been romantically involved with Jub Jub for the past 19 years. Based on her assertion, the pair began dating when she was 16 and he was 23.

It also means that they were an item even when he was publicly dating women like Amanda Dupont and Kelly Khumalo – “indiscretions” that Tumi said she had forgiven him for.

She also claims to have been responsible for funding his flashy lifestyle after sticking by his side through his prison sentence.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: ‘Trust a man to embarrass you’ – ‘Uyajola99’ is back and viewers have a lot to say

This story is so juicy!!! Sgaxa after sgaxa!!! How old is #JubJub by the way??? 35 – 19 is 16…Ai!!! Cut!!! Cut!!! Cut!!! pic.twitter.com/SSjtZOKdjm— Ongama Dlabantu (@OngamaDlabantu) August 7, 2022

Tumi also claims to have been one of the people behind the campaign to rehabilitate the rapper’s image once he was released from prison in 2017, and did so because he asked that they keep their relationship a secret because he told her he did not want his partner in the public eye.

‘But isn’t Jub Jub already married?’

Despite all this, however, the public has been under the impression that Jub Jub is married to an Italian woman named Zenith “Zee” Mia whom he met while in prison. Their relationship was even covered in a past issue of Bona magazine.

Lies lies lies Jub jub is married to that white woman since his release. Just say he is coming back to our screens period— Libra (@Tems_Eland) August 7, 2022

Instagram-based gossip blog Maphepha Ndaba went on to share pictures of the Uyajola99 presenter and his wife, much to the surprise of most social media users who had missed previously published stories about the married couple.

Uyajola99 host Jub Jub (Molemo Maarohanye) and his wife, Zenith ‘Zee’ Mia. Pictures: Twitter

They have now been left wondering a number of things like; who would Jub Jub be cheating on if he is indeed seeing both women? When exactly did his relationship with Tumi begin? Why would she let him marry another woman?

So Jub Jub is busy looking for cheaters yet he is also cheating on his partner. Yi film le#Uyajola99— Lunga (@LLunga18) August 7, 2022

He doesn’t have a car…” “I even had to pay for another one of his cars” …. Woman says @official_jubjub doesn’t have a car????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ credibility isn’t cheap for liars.

Otherwise Jub lama sweet lama pascal lama Cardbury correction skisi ama ding dong for me.— Etchplus (@etchplus) August 7, 2022

Other questions stem from additional claims made in the article.

I dont care, I still want to watch Jub Jub s show catching and judging fellow cheaters. syafeba sonke moss. pic.twitter.com/l3XmvGyvRy— Ndlondlo Msibi and 800 others (@msibisks) August 7, 2022

Attempts to reach Jub Jub for comment on the matter were unsuccessful and he has not yet publicly addressed the issue.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho