Actor, TV presenter and social media sensation Moshe Ndiki has been showered with praise by fellow celebrities and fans alike after gossip blogger Musa Khawula revealed that they were involved in a physical altercation.

The altercation came after the Twitter-based gossip blogger shared an announcement regarding Moshe’s new pet along with a shady remark about the state of his troubled relationship with his estranged husband, Phelo Bala.

“Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new dog Sulizinyembezi Ndiki. This comes after his husband Phelo Bala left their marital rental apartment. Moshe Ndiki has since decided to be a dog daddy. He also can’t act, can he?” tweeted Musa.

“RENTAL? Do better angel!” responded Moshe Ndiki along with pictures of the title deed to his home.

Some hours later, he tweeted his whereabouts during a night out and asked his followers to buy him drinks if they spot him out and about in the Johannesburg suburb of Sunninghill.



Shortly thereafter, Musa sent out a tweet informing his followers that he had gotten into a physical fight with Moshe.

“So Moshe Ndiki tried to jump me didn’t I jump him back and he bled, score is: Musa 1 – Moshe: 0.”



He then went on a rampage tweeting insults and threats at Moshe.

Moshe responded by tweeting a screenshot of the definition of the word “satisfaction” along with a screenshot of the lyrics to the song Satisfaction by Benny Benassi.

After hosting a number of Twitter Spaces live audio streams to share his version of events with followers, he started a petition to get Moshe fired from his jobs and endorsement deals.

By Monday evening, Musa claims to have opened a case against Moshe.

Celebrities like Dineo Ranaka and Anele Mdoda took to social media to praise Moshe, much to Musa’s annoyance.

Heh wethu I need @netflorist send Moshe the whole florist ????????????????— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 22, 2022

They weren’t the only ones as a significant number of Twitter users praised Mosha for his actions and called for it to happen again.

At some point Musa should have known that something had to give, even if it wasn't Moshe, it could have been anyone. Musa has said (and done) the most despicable things to people.— Bekithemba Zulu ???????? (@BekithembaZ) August 22, 2022

There's a video of Musa Khawula and Moshe Ndiki ???? pic.twitter.com/iDmGzOPfEC— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 22, 2022

Musa tweeted about Moshe 8 hours ago ekhuluma ukunya. Musa tweeted his location and Moshe literally went to go mop the floor with Musa's dreads ????????????— zaimey_beauty (@zee_nyanda) August 21, 2022

