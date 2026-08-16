Matthew McConaughey on his sweet return to the big screen

Matthew McConaughey returns to the big screen after a 5-year break in 'The Rivals of Amziah King,' a honey-themed thriller set in the American Southwest.

Matthew McConaughey had plenty of reasons to select The Rivals of Amziah King, a honey-themed thriller set in the American Southwest, for his return to the big screen after more than five years away.

“The joy, the soul, the humor, the music, the poetry, the mythology, original time, place, and space,” the Oscar-winning actor told AFP when asked why he had chosen the indie film for his comeback.

Written and directed by Andrew Patterson, The Rivals of Amziah King follows McConaughey’s charismatic local honey producer, who splits his time between tending his beehives and playing the banjo in a folk band of friends and neighbors.

“I knew these people. I liked the way they loved each other. I liked the way they they fought with each other, I liked the way they cared. I liked the way they use music and humor to survive,” the 56-year-old Texan said.

“Amziah is a guy who really, at the heart of himself, gives people belonging, helps people belong, and that’s part of the thing.

“This wasn’t the reason I did it, but in hindsight, I go: ‘That’s a nice thing to put out there into the world, and share with people.'”

‘Strong Indigenous woman’

McConaughey stepped away from movies after Guy Ritchie’s 2019 dark comedy The Gentlemen, turning his focus to writing his memoir Greenlights.

Although movie-goers saw him last year in The Lost Bus, that was filmed after The Rivals of Amziah King wrapped.

The Southwestern US tale, which draws on genres like crime, comedy, musical, and drama, sees King’s life take on a new purpose when he reconnects with Kateri – played by Angelina LookingGlass – a young Native American woman he had first taken in years earlier with his late wife.

With life lessons learned among the bees, communal dinners, and music, King not only helps her gradually integrate into the community, but also passes on his leadership role to her.

However, the young woman soon learns that the world of honey isn’t as sweet as it seems.

For LookingGlass, the role was a perfect fit.

“I really loved playing her,” the 22-year-old told AFP.

“A lot of people would underestimate her just by just looking at her. You know, they wouldn’t expect the things that she does.

“Her being this really strong Indigenous woman, and this person that goes under the radar, but then like bites at the end.”

That sting was very intentional on the part of Andrew Patterson, who developed the project after his acclaimed debut film, The Vast of Night (2019).

Patterson wanted to center the film around a Native American woman who stops at nothing, he told AFP.

“She just uses her intellect and resourcefulness. And I was excited to put that kind of character into the world. That was that was quite literally the germ of an idea that made me want to go, and then eventually the Amziah character came after that,” Patterson explained.

McConaughey wasn’t initially in his plans, said the indie filmmaker, who also added Kurt Russell to his cast.

“I was just a guy in Oklahoma writing scripts, making little movies. It had nothing. There was no way that this had any chance to get in front of him.

“And over a number of years, and people getting behind my career, and you know, I think in spirit, Matthew and I were on a collision course for each other. There was no way of knowing that it would happen.”

Patterson said he was “grateful” to have a movie that will open in US theaters Friday and delighted that it was with such a stellar talent.

I’m “humbled that I’m getting to put Matthew back in cinema after six and a half years,” he said.