How the visual story of Zanele Potelwa’s Samas32 looks came together [PICS]

Creative studio Concept Craft taks about the intentional storytelling, styling and team effort behind Zanele Potelwa's standout looks at the 2026 Samas.

Zanele Potelwa has been hailed by viewers for her works as co-host of the 32nd South African Music Awards (Samas32) alongside Cassper Nyovest. And she also made sure to mark the moment with a striking visual campaign to document the high glamour looks she wore throughout the night.

The creative team behind the images, Concept Craft, has opened up about what went into bringing Potelwa’s Samas’ moment to life.

‘A bomb production’ from the first consultation

Concept Craft founder Princess Mabaso told The Citizen that the creative direction clicked immediately.

“From the very first consultation with Zanele Potelwa, I knew this was going to be a bomb production. We immediately understood the vision and the level of storytelling we wanted to bring to her Samas’ appearance.”

“The brief was never just about pretty pictures. It was about creating a visual experience that felt intentional, elevated and true to Zanele.”

The work behind the frame

Producing a campaign of this scale meant juggling multiple moving parts – creative concept and mood, garments, styling, location, photography and videography – with every element built to serve one bigger story.

“We spent time refining the details because we wanted every frame to feel considered and every look to have its own identity,” she added.

That attention to detail shows across the five looks, pulled together by stylist Mr Suave, real name Mogomotsi Tsheko, each with a distinct personality: a canary-yellow structured gown with an oversized fabric flower and dramatic train; an ice-blue corseted piece with sheer panelling and a sculptural, ruffled skirt; a red sari-inspired gown mixing gold beading with leopard print and a flowing crimson train; and a fiery one-shoulder orange number with a draped, architectural shoulder and a glittering skirt.

South African Music Awards cohost Zanele Potelwa stepped out in a series of polished, high-impact looks that stopped fans and industry eyes alike. Pictures: Supplied, Amogelang Makgethe for Concept Craft Zanele Potelwa in a polished, high-impact look by Sihle The Designer. Zanele Potelwa in a sassy Hoss by Sass outfit. Zanele Potelwa at the awards in a polished, high-impact look by

Otiz Seflo. Zanele Potelwa turns heads in a polished, high-impact look by Hoss

by Sass. Zanele Potelwa on fire with another Hoss by Sass exclusive look. Zanele Potelwa in a polished, high-impact look by Sihle The Designer. Zanele Potelwa in a glamourous

Otiz Seflo.

Trust as the foundation

Mabaso credits Potelwa herself for giving the team room to push the concept.

“Working with Zanele for the Samas was particularly special because she trusted us with the vision and allowed us to push the creative. That trust, combined with the talent of everyone involved, is what made the final result so powerful.”

Reflecting on the finished product, Mabaso says she is proud of what the team pulled together.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team that brought this production to life. Seeing the final images come together was a reminder of why we love what we do at Concept Craft.”

More than a shoot

The agency was firm on what it believes sets it apart. “At Concept Craft, we want our clients to know that when they book us, they are not simply booking a photographer or a content team. They are booking a creative partner who will take the time to understand their vision, build a concept around it and execute it with intention.”

Whether it’s an intimate shoot, a large-scale campaign or an event like the Samas, the goal, Mabaso says, is work that “makes people stop and look twice”.

Marking the moment with a heartfelt post the following day, Potelwa wrote on Instargam: “I feel like we (the whole @thesamas_ 32 family and my team) won a Sama. My personal thank you for my team and my loved ones and my people like @mercedesbenzsa that jumped on this dream come true are loading, but I first wanted to thank you, my champions!!! I love you. Jesus Christ also loves you.”