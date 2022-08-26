Battle of the Shaka Zulus – Mnet and US versions of Zulu king’s historic story

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Local and international productions are retelling the historic story of the Zulu king, King Shaka.

The last time the story of Shaka Zulu was told, was the iconic 1986 SABC series King Zulu, starring the late Henry Cele.

It was announced on Thursday, that American production company Showtime, is in the works to do their own version of King Shaka’s story with a star-studded cast.

Showtime’s King Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation

Showtime’s King Shaka will star Outlaws actor Charles Babalola (British) as Shaka. The drama series will follow the origins of Shaka’s childhood to a warrior king.

The series will be produced by Antoine Fuqua, with the writers including Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika. It will also be produced by Propagate, Fuqua Films and CBS Studios.

Babalola said: “Showtime’s quality of storytelling has made them one of my favourite networks for a while… So it’s a blessing to be collaborating with them on this project. This is for South Africa. LOVE.”

The international show does include our local stars, which are Thando Dlomo, who’s expected to appear in Woman King, she has been cast as Pampatha, a herder whose fate is entwined with Shaka. Senegal-born French actress Aïssa Maïga will play Shaka’s devoted mother, Nandi.

Thapelo Mokoena’s character is Gendeyana, a Qwabe leader who grows close to Shaka and Nandi. Award-winning actor Warren Masemola will play Magazwa, a character fond of Shaka and his mother.

The production will be filmed in South Africa including in KwaZulu-Natal and is part of Showtime’s way to invest in the local film and television industry.

King Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation, retells how the monarch become a brilliant and ruthless military strategist encroaching upon British colonialists who ruthlessly took over black people’s land. It will also cover how King Shaka united multiple tribes in southern Africa during the 1800s.

Shaka iLembe

This local production has been highly anticipated for the last couple of years. Multichoice’s and Bomb Productions Shaka iLembe has been in the making for the last six years.

Shaka iLembe set. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

It finally received its release date in May. The series is set to premiere in 2023.

The cast includes Lemogang Tsipa as Shaka Zulu, Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi, with Thembinkosi Mthembu starring as King Dingiswayo and Wiseman Mncube in the role of King Zwide.

Shaka iLembe set. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

The Citizen visited the set of Shaka iLembe in Johannesburg. Mbatha said filming the series has been a spiritual journey, “tough” and “challenging.”

“But it has been one of the most beautiful and hopefully rewarding.”

Mbatha adds their story has reached unchartered territories, “And we have been so respectful of culture, of language, of the times these people lived in, we have stayed true and authentic to it”.

The recently coronated Zulu king, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini visited the set of Shaka iLembe as he met the cast in June. Impressed with what he saw, he wrote on his Instagram page: “Konke kuza kahle ngokuqoshwa kweLembe,” translated, “All is coming along nicely with the iLembe recording”.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha at Shaka ilembe set. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

MultiChoice’s CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video at MultiChoice Yolisa Phahle said: the broadcaster was committed to telling great African stories, “And this is a proudly African series told through the lens of Africans for the very first time”.