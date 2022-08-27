Just a ‘daydream’ – Adele isn’t coming to South Africa

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A fan concept of Adele’s world tour date has stirred up Twitter after many people believed the award-winning singer was coming to their shores.

Adele is preparing for her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency after she postponed the concerts last minute.

In January, the 30 hitmaker posted an emotional video confirming that her Las Vegas residency at the famous Colosseum in Caesars Palace had to be postponed because they were not ready.

The shows were expected to start a few days prior from 21 January until April.

Last month, Adele delighted fans when she announced rescheduled dates to run from 18 November 2022 through to 25 March 2023. “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,“ she said.

As she works on her concert comeback, overeager fans are hoping the 15-time Grammy winner will come perform in their country.

So it wasn’t a surprise when a fan page with the Twitter handle, @AdeleMuseum posted a professional-looking tour dates poster for next year.

#WeekendsWithAdele coming to you in 2023 pic.twitter.com/yIVsJYQeDB— THE ADELE MUSEUM (VEGAS COUNTDOWN) (@AdeleMuseum) August 26, 2022

Fans lost it when they saw the list of countries included South Africa, with celebrated local designer Thula Sindi buying into it.

With much fanfare, the Adele fan page clarified the tour dates shared were just a concept and they should contain their excitement.

“I’ve been working on it for the last month. Wanted to share with you my dream tour. It’s all we can do. Daydream,” they said.

Adele’s last live performances were in London, England, in July.

“My heart is absolutely full! I’ll never forget these shows with you, slap bang in the middle of London, outdoors, during Pride weekend! You brought everything and more! Thank you so so much for having me. Thank you to the entire lineup, you were all incredible,” she wrote on Instagram.