Kaunda Selisho

Fans of late rapper Riky Rick have been left awe-struck after finding out that he was never officially married to the mother of his children, Bianca Naidoo. This after a report claiming that she was taking legal action in a bid to be appointed as the executor of his estate

According to a report published by Sunday World, Bianca is facing off against the Joburg Master of the High Court and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Bianca would like to have both entities recognise her as Riky Rick’s wife and grant her the role of executrix of his estate.

Riky Rick and Bianca Naidoo were reportedly never legally married.



Riky Rick estate is now being contested.



Ntho tse ledi yetsang ???? — Mo (@Mo_Manganyi) August 29, 2022

Whole time I thought Bianca Naidoo was Riky Rick's wife— Baymax❤️ (@_Bernice___) August 28, 2022

What did Riky Rick leave behind?

Among the assets Bianca is looking to be left in control of are:

Funds from endorsement deals; Riky had previously worked with Vaseline, Russian Bear, Kiwi and African Bank in a campaign that was still on air at the time of writing.

A fleet of vehicles including a Ferrari and a Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS coupé

Cotton Club Records

A barber shop in the Legends Barber franchise

A stake in Makhado Agency (Pty) Ltd

A stake in the Cotton Fest event which he founded

Royalties from the music he created

Guy didn’t leave a Will whatsoever. Meaning even his business associates can contest his estate pic.twitter.com/R6SVUzGMXD— Mo (@Mo_Manganyi) August 29, 2022

Why were Riky and Bianca never married?

Judging from the motivations Bianca made in legal documents reportedly seen by the publication, the pair lived as a married couple and were so committed to each other that they never felt the need to formalise their union.

State. Currently she can only get half of his estate and everything else might be distributed among his living relatives. To get that half she will have to prove a lot of things too— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) August 29, 2022

Here is what we learned about Riky Rick and Bianca Naidoo’s relationship from the report:

Their anniversary is on 26 May 2013.

He moved into her Bryanston home with her and her daughter after expressing his desire for a long-term commitment to her.

She supported him while he tried to get his music career off the ground.

“The deceased also used my vehicle and this included me paying for petrol as well as money he had to pay for studio time recording his music. My financial support for the deceased continued until his career endeavours eventually became a success during the year 2014,” she reportedly wrote.

She only quit her job to become his business partner and manager in the last two years.

Riky was listed on her medical aid as her life partner.

Their families have recognised them as a married couple since 2013, according to Bianca.

Riky bought her a promise ring in 2015 and another in 2020.

It’s the state that’s contesting not his family. He didn’t have a will. People are bashing his family now. It happens when you don’t have a will— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) August 29, 2022

His estate is not being contested. Binca is taking Home affairs Minister & the Johannesburg master of the High court to court to be recognized as Ricky's wife so that she can be the executor and beneficiary of Ricky's estate. She has the support of Ricky's family in this motion— Bohlale M ???? (@BohlaleMaloma) August 29, 2022

Lastly, we learned that their families chose to forego the lobola process because of the couple’s “modern way of life”.

“Furthermore, as already stated above, the deceased and I did intend to eventually marry, however, the deceased unfortunately passed before the solemnisation of our marriage became a reality, albeit we lived our joint lives as a married couple. I have therefore been advised that I do qualify within the category of a partner ‘in a permanent life partnership in which the partners have undertaken reciprocal duties of support’,” she concluded.

It’s always amazes me how seemingly informed people in such high profile relationships don’t have a basic document that details what happens in the event of them or their partner dies. Then it becomes a media and social media spectacle. Weird— BeCurious (@BbwMaturity) August 29, 2022

He died intestate, however he has a child who is under age. That child automatically inherits everything, and since the child is underage, his guardian will become the custodian of those asserts. Bianca has a very strong case and also Riky's family is supporting her claim.— The Phoenix ♏ (@realnickjgood) August 29, 2022

Those who say cohabitation law will come into play must know that cohabitation is not regulated by law in South Africa, therefore it does not receive the same protection as a marriage.— ☠ ???????????????????? ????????????‍☠️ (@smith_tshepi) August 29, 2022

