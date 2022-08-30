Francois Van Coke: Prepping to run a marathon and drop new music

Marizka Coetzer

Frontman of Fokofpolisiekar Francois van Coke is ready to get running and has been busier than ever before with the launch of an upcoming album all while training for a marathon.

Earlier this month, Van Coke and his fellow band members; Hunter Kennedy, Johnny de Ridder, Wynand Myburgh and Jaco Venter celebrated the band’s 19th birthday.

“In 2003, were five band members, now we have grown to 16 (including their families),” Van Coke said.

He counted staying together for the past 19 years as the band’s biggest success.

“And we are still good friends and get along better than before. It’s the dynamics between the five of us, it’s just right and it’s a rare thing,” he added.

Van Coke said one of the biggest challenges was establishing a relevant band all those years ago.

“It took us a few years before we could pay our salaries and before we started venturing into other projects,” he added.

He credited the women in his life for making it possible for him to live his dreams.

“The two women I get up for each morning is my wife, Lauren, who I have been married to for the past ten years. She’s my biggest critic and my biggest fan, but she keeps me on my toes and up to standard [and] my little Alex is the most awesome little person,” he said.

Van Coke recently shared a special moment with his daughter during her school play when they sang a song together.

“My mother is also a very important woman in life because she has supported my music career since the beginning through the rough times,” he added.

He also praised Louse Crouse and Lyndelle Kruger on his management and booking team for their support and contribution to the band.

Van Coke said they were working on releasing an album for the band’s 20th birthday next year, in honour of the two decades of rocking the country.

“Next month, I’m dropping my new album, Kanniedood (Can’t die) that I’ve been working on for two years with my band Gevaar and Hunter Kennedy, Fred den Hartog and Johnny de Ridder. It’s a collection of songs I recorded with my best buddies. I cannot wait for the fans to hear what we have been up to,” he said.

Besides getting ready for his Francois & Vriende 2022 show in September, where he will launch his new album, Van Coke has also been working hard at getting ready to run a marathon.

He shared the story while laughing about the fact that a fan recently didn’t recognise him because he looks so much fitter.

“I run as my life depends on it because I’m getting ready for my first marathon in October,” he said.

