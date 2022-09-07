Musa Mseleku supports MaNgwabe through her graduation

Citizen Reporter

Popular polygamist Musa Mseleku is a happy husband after his fourth wife, Mbali “MaNgwabe” Mseleku, received her qualifications in nursing.

Fans of the family’s reality show, u’thando Nesthembu on Mzansi Magic, will be aware that MaNgwabe had a roller coaster ride with her studies, balancing her family life and her husband complaining that she didn’t make time for him.

MaNgwabe made it frequently clear on the show that she was focused on her studies and was unwilling to give her husband his 11th child.

Several months later, after the end of season five, MaNgwabe has since finished her studies and graduated earlier this month.

The Daily Sun interviewed the reality tv star, who said receiving her nursing diploma was validation of her hard work. “The last two years, were extremely difficult for me. I was constantly under pressure, trying to juggle my studies and five other tasks.”

She explained she had to take care of her husband, the kids, the family, her businesses and the in-laws.

MaNgwabe is excited to continue her career as a nurse and would like to focus on community healthcare. The ambitious achiever says she is working on another nursing qualification adding to her impressive hall of holding several others.

“I believe knowledge is never enough, as a result, I am not done studying. I’m studying so I can be the best in what I do,” she said.

MaNgwabe says she doesnt want to be a doctor but her long time goal is to manage a health institution and encourage young women to “wake up and study”.

The nurse was among the most vocal wives against Mseleku’s quest for a fifth wife. It was reported that the possible fifth wife, Faith Duma, relationship didn’t pan out as Mseleku hoped.

Although Mseleku’s plans, to take Faith as his fifth wife, had fallen through the cracks – it has not stopped Duma from forming close bonds with her sister’s wives.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele