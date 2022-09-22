Will Musa Mseleku’s ‘fifth wife’ appear in new season of ‘Uthando Nesthembu’?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

One of Mzansi Magic’s most popular shows, Uthando Nesthembu is returning for season six.

Since it aired in 2018, the show has impressively maintained a high level of interest in viewers and audience ratings.

Uthando Nesthembu follows Musa Mseleku and his wives as they navigate polygamous marriage, parenthood, culture and keeping the family together through the good and challenging times.

The polygamist’s wives are MaCele (Busisiwe Mseleku), MaYeni (Nokukhanya Mseleku), Makhumalo (Thobile Mseleku) and MaNgwabe (Mbali Mseleku).

Season five ended with the unresolved issue of Musa’s attempt to get a fifth wife. There were reports that the businessman had chosen Faith Duma as wife number five.

Their relationship didn’t pan out as Mseleku hoped as the two reportedly broke up. Viewers and fans of Uthando Nesthembu will only expect that this will be covered in the new season.

Duma also formed close bonds with her sister wives, and an appearance by her will only excite the audience.

Uthando Nes’thembu season 6 will air every Thursday, starting 6 October at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

The channel will also be launching new shows. Sunday Sexy Love presented by comedian Tumi Morake is a new talk show about how some of our favourite celebrity couples keep the spark alive.

Couples such as Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly and Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube will appear to discuss how they keep their relationship together in the spotlight.

For the next two months, Sunday Sexy Love will feature the couples talking openly and anecdotally about their love stories – the good, the bad and the spectacular – and sharing what the secrets are to keep their relationship going, Mnet said in a statement.

Sunday Sexy Love will premiere every Sunday, from 2 October at 9pm.