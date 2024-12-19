5FM’s Nadia Romanos: Serving news with a smile and style

A lover of cake and radio, 5FM's Nadia Romanos has news pumping through her veins.

Smile, and you disarm anyone. 5FM’s Nadia Romanos can defuse entire armies with her beam. She’s warm, kind, affable and every other positive adjective in the dictionary. It’s easy to wax lyrical about her because even when she reads the news, Romanos serves it up as a pair of designer sneakers.

This year marks a decade at 5FM as a news reader and now digital contributor, as well as 13 years in total as a broadcast journalist. This included a stint at the once notorious ANN7, where Romanos covered some of the past decade’s biggest news events, including Madiba’s funeral and the Oscar Pistorius trial.

Working at 5FM a dream realised

Landing the job at 5FM was a dream realised. “I was obsessed with 5FM in school,” Romanos said. “I never imagined it would be somewhere I’d end up. It was always ‘them’ over there and ‘me’ over here.” But sometimes, the universe has a way of surprising you, she said. While she was still at school, a teacher made her feel like she could realise her ambition.

“She once told me, ‘Go for it. See what happens.’ And that stuck with me,” she shared. After completing high school, she followed it up with a one-year course in drama, which included a bit of radio broadcasting. “I loved it. I didn’t know it yet, but that’s where the seed was planted.”

Then, Romanos’ path narrowed focus. She studied journalism at the University of Pretoria, where radio was also part of the course. “I tried very hard to get into campus radio,” she said. Eventually, she landed a spot as a news presenter, and the fit was comfortable.

A fairytale move from ANN7

Television journalism was next, and ANN7 gave her a shot a couple of years after she first saddled a microphone. “I loved field reporting, but the hours were hectic,” she said. “You could be called out to cover a protest three hours away, spend the day there and then still have to rush back to deliver the story,” she said, adding that it was exhausting. Yet, she didn’t rule out a return to the medium at some point.

As fairy tales go, Romanos then received the call that would change everything. “When 5FM called, it was a no-brainer. I haven’t looked back since,” she said. Her decade at 5FM has been a whirlwind, filled with highs. “I’ve done some crazy things like skydiving, for one. Never again,” she laughed. “It was fun but terrifying. I think it made me scared of heights!”

But the real highlights have been the people she’s met. “From a lady in a small town just doing her thing in a supermarket through to some of the biggest celebs in the world, it’s been incredible,” she said.

Romanos interviewed the who’s who

If there was anyone at a dinner party that could name drop, it’s Romanos. One of her most memorable interviews, she shared, was with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “He was so attentive and kept saying my name throughout the interview. It’s a small gesture, but it made me feel like he was present, not just motoring through another press event.”

She said interviewing local stars is her first love, supporting local talent. “We have that in abundance in South Africa,” she said.

Romanos also travelled extensively for work, going to Spain and London and even doing a Heritage Tour with the drive team every year in September. I was lucky enough to have kayaked through a colony of seals. We even went snorkelling with dolphins,” she said, sharing that these experiences were surreal for her, something she’d never forget.

It was the Drive Show she read news for initially, where adventure was spawned before shifting time slots recently. Romanos now delivers news at lunchtime with Lulu Odiba. The new gig, she said, is already blossoming into a new set of journeys.

Baking cake is a big love

At home, Romanos is a baker. And it’s not just another hobby. It’s a family tradition passed down through generations. “My aunt was an incredible baker, supplying restaurants like Tashas with her amazing cakes and cheesecakes,” she said.

Growing up surrounded by the comforting aroma of baked goods, Romanos found solace in the kitchen.

“The smell of something baking in the oven just makes you feel good,” she said.

It wasn’t long before she began experimenting on her own, starting with flapjacks at just 10 years old. “It was easier than I thought, and from there, I was hooked. Baking became this therapeutic thing, especially with my sister. If we had a bad day, we’d head to the kitchen and whip up some brownies at midnight,” she said.

Her cakes were well-loved by friends and family, who placed loads of orders. However, her work schedule has slowed it down a bit. “Maybe one day I’ll open a coffee shop,” she hinted.

NOW READ: Adele’s hit song faces global ban after plagiarism lawsuit



