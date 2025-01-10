A chance to see Tyla’s Homecoming performance for those who missed her in December [VIDEO]

Fans in 44 African countries can watch Grammy Award-winning perform live on Showmax from 18 January 2025.

Tyla’s Homecoming concert will be available for streaming on Showmax from January 18. Picture: tyla/Instagram

Tyla’s African fans that weren’t able to see her live in concert in December at the SunBet Arena in Tshwane will have a front row seat when the show is streamed on Showmax.

“We’re thrilled to spotlight Tyla’s iconic Homecoming concert. This marks our first live-streamed entertainment event, underscoring our commitment to making world-class experiences accessible across the continent,” says Chief Marketing Officer at Showmax and MultiChoice South Africa, Yatish Narsi.

Fans in 44 African countries can watch Grammy Award-winning Amapiano superstar Tyla perform live.

“We’re not just hoping to smash records with this live stream,” Narsi adds. “We’re changing the narrative of what it means to succeed on our continent. Showmax doesn’t just aim to be the best in Africa; we aim to take our place among the best in the world.”

Tyla’s Homecoming

Tyla Seethal returned triumphantly to her homeland in December, performing her first private concert for a select group of fans.

“It feels incredible to perform for the people who have supported me from the very beginning,” she said. Her excitement translated into an unforgettable show, even treating the crowd to an extra song as they cheered for more.

Mzansi crowds, who scored an invite or won tickets to the exclusive Coke Studio event, waited in anticipation for the singer to hit the stage while enjoying other amenities that celebrated all things Tyla.

The intimate event saw the globally acclaimed artist debut her new hit single, Tears, produced in collaboration with Coke Studios.

The Jump singer also delivered a high-energy performance of chart-topping hits from her debut album, Tyla.

The Homecoming concert celebrated her remarkable year; from bringing the youngest and first African with the Best African Music Performance a Grammy Award to multiple MTV awards.

Tyla also notched up numerous nominations in 2024; two BET Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, and the honorary Global Force Award at the first Billboard R&B’s No. 1’s. She also received recognition at the South African Music Awards.

International partnership

The streaming of this concert comes as Showmax celebrates a successful year since it relaunched in February 2024, marked by a 50% year-on-year increase in paying subscribers and a string of prestigious accolades.

Powered by Peacock’s cutting-edge streaming technology, which set North American viewership records with 16.3 million simultaneous live streams during an NFL Wild Card game last year, the new Showmax platform has cemented its place as a leader in streaming.

In early 2024, the two broadcasters announced their partnership, which allows content on Peacock to be available on Showmax.

“Peacock’s best-in-class technology platform will deliver a world-class streaming experience to Showmax audiences,” says Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Direct-to-Consumer & International, NBCUniversal, Patrick Miceli.

“So we look forward to extending that capability and reliability to the new Showmax.”

