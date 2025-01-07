Patrons complain about disorganisation of Milk & Cookies festival in Cape Town

International festival Milk & Cookies failed to impress South Africans during its first instalment in Cape Town this past weekend.

Frustrated lot: Patrons at the Milk & Cookies festival in Cape Town this past weekend. A lot of those who attended were left frustrated by the organization of the festival. Picture: milkcookiesfest/Instagram

First impressions are said to last a lifetime, since you can’t have another opportunity at a ‘first’ again.

The Milk & Cookies festival did not impress South Africans in Cape Town during its first instalment this past weekend due to poor organisation.

Milk & Cookies is a multifaceted production and marketing company based in Atlanta, in the US, with clients in London, South Africa, Los Angeles, Toronto and other countries. It hosted the first of its two festivals this past weekend at Cape Town’s Ostrich Ranch.

“Bringing Milk + Cookies to South Africa is more than an expansion — it’s a celebration of culture, unity, and the universal language of music,” averred the event’s spokesperson before the festival.

ALSO READ: Grammy award-winning producer and DJ Kayatranada to have first performances of 2025 in SA

Patrons’ complaints

The Cape Town show left a bad taste in the mouths of some who attended the festival over the past weekend.

“So disappointed in the way this event [was] made. It was so poorly planned. You can’t charge me that much and then wenza ikaka [do sh*t]. That was crazy. I started feeling unsafe! 0/10,” said Esethu on Instagram.

The complaints from patrons ranged from exorbitant prices of drinks to the lack of organisation in the parking area, where they claimed there were no signs or marshals to assist patrons.

“The audacity of you to post about the After Party when concertgoers are telling you that they couldn’t leave the venue to even attend this party. Hhayi [no], guys,” commented Lebo Shu on Instagram.

Another attendee said they found themselves walking on the highway after the show.

“Not us having to walk along a highway to be able to make it out of there, such an unserious festival. kaytra was amazing, but that parking situation was ghetto,” said Hannah Wells.

Tarryn Temmers encouraged disgruntled attendees to send emails complaining to the organisers. She shared what she sent the organisers

“I am writing to formally lodge a complaint regarding the Milk and Cookies event held at the Ostrich Farm in Philadelphia last night. The event ended at 11.30pm, but the experience for attendees attempting to leave was nothing short of chaotic and dangerous. Many only leaving after 2.30am,” wrote Temmers.

“There were thousands of people in attendance, many arriving by car, while others relied on Uber or other transport. Despite the large crowd, there was a severe lack of organisation and support during the departure.”

ALSO READ: Mango Groove celebrates 40 years of ‘Memories and Moments’ at one-night-only event in Cape Town

Milk & Cookies response

In a statement posted on Instagram, which didn’t allow people to comment, the organisers somewhat acknowledged their mishap with the show in Cape Town.

“We want you all to know, we hear you. We recognise that the traffic delays leaving the venue made an amazing event extremely frustrating for many, and we sincerely apologise for the serious inconvenience.”

“For our upcoming Johannesburg festival, we will [be] implementing and communicating additional measures to ensure ample parking, enhanced security and better overall logistical enhancements.”

ALSO READ: Song of the Year debate rages on as claims of who was number one keep emerging [VIDEO]

No Kaytranada

Two-time Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Kaytranada for Milk & Cookies; his next performance will be at Johannesburg’s Old Park Station this weekend.

On Tuesday, Kayatranada blamed Air France for going five days wearing the same clothes since he landed in Mzansi and South Africans weren’t so empathetic towards him.

“I can’t believe I’ve been wearing the same clothes for the past five days. Went to the concert, to the clerb [sic], to the gym, musty and all,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Haska, akukho need for this dirty mess though. Send a PA to buy you a change of clothes wethu. — Bridget Masinga (@BridgetMasinga) January 7, 2025

Giving context to why he hasn’t had a change of clothes in nearly a week, Kayatranada put the blame on international airline, Air France.

“I’m gonna use this privilege just to say: Air France please find our bags. It’s kind of an emergency. Thank you,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Broadcaster Bridget Masinga was one of the first to comment, chastising the producer.

“Akukho [there isn’t] need for this dirty mess though. Send a PA to buy you a change of clothes wethu,” averred Masinga.

“Dude you’re in Cape Town! They have shops! Also, why haven’t your SA hosts made a plan for you yet!?” questioned @iAmKameel.

While others were vile in the comment section, some of Kayatranada’s fans offered to provide clothes for him.

“Please tell your team to reach out to me when you get to JHB. I can have a rail of some fly things delivered to you today. The local promoter should know how to reach me,” said @boogymaboi.

NOW READ: Colin Farrell more grateful than proud of his Golden Globe award for his role on ‘The Penguin’ [VIDEO]