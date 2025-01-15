A history of Musa Khawula’s problematic claims against some of SA’s celebrities

Those affected by Khawula’s assertions might say that his arrest is long overdue, looking at the people he's made claims about

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula is facing the music for derogatory comments he’s made about some celebs. Picture: @Musa_Khawula/X

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula will remain behind bars after being arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) about a week ago, the police have confirmed.

Khawula was arrested in Newcastle after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

The blogger allegedly posted derogatory statements between 10 and 12 October 2024 on his social media platform — which has a substantial following — with the alleged intention of impairing, injuring or damaging the dignity of businessman Zee Nxumalo.

Many who have been affected by Khawula’s assertions on social media might say that his arrest is long overdue, considering the number of people he’s made derogatory comments about.

Below are some of Khawula’s biggest outbursts about popular figures which led to regrettable moments for him.

Mihlali Ndamase

In a 2022 tweet, Khawula shared Mihlali Ndamase’s number and address, but he made matters worse by reaching out to Ndamase’s mother, texting her about her influencer daughter’s alleged affair with a married man.

In 2023, the self-proclaimed Pope of Pop Culture received a beat-down for his claims from Ndamase after involving her family in the whole drama.

Both Ndamase and Khawula confirmed the altercation, with the makeup artist and content creator saying she would do it again.

Mihlali’s Instagram stories’ screenshot.

“I’d do it again. Tell them how you were crying when I beat you up. Never think you can get away with disrespecting my mom.”

Lulo Café

Khawula’s X (formerly Twitter) account was suspended in 2022 after he posted footage of Lulo Café naked.

The publishing of the nude video left the DJ dejected. “I’m crushed and have no fight left in me, I’m sorry,” wrote Lulo Café on X.

Lulo Cafe | Picture: Twitter

“I’m ok, I was just apologising to those I’ve let down … I just need some time and I will be ok.”

Following the uproar from netizens, Khawula apologised to Lulo Café.

“I would like to deeply apologise to Lulo Cafe and his Family, What I did was wrong. I’m sorry Lulo Café babes. I promise will do better. #FreeMusaKhawula,” said Khawula in a now-deleted post.

Fikile Mbalula’s wife

Last year Nozuko Mbalula, wife of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and her business partner Michelle Perrow obtained an interdict against Khawula.

In the matter between: Nozuko Mbalula ,Michelle Perrow and Musa Khawula. pic.twitter.com/CHpfeMsvko May 30, 2024

The court order follows allegations made by Khawula on the social media platform X, where he claimed that Mbalula and Perrow paid a bribe to secure government tenders worth R150 million between 2013 and 2019.

Moshe Ndiki

Moja Love presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki allegedly attacked Khawula in 2022.

The physical altercation was confirmed by the controversial blogger, who claimed that he was sitting at his table with a separate group of friends when suddenly Ndiki approached him from behind to attack him.

Musa tweeted about Moshe 8 hours ago ekhuluma ukunya. Musa tweeted his location and Moshe literally went to go mop the floor with Musa's dreads 😭😭😭 — zaimey_beauty (@zee_nyanda) August 21, 2022

According to Khawula, this led to the two getting into a physical brawl, until they were eventually pulled apart by the security at the restaurant.

Lerato Kganyago

In 2023, Khawula alleged that the DJ’s employees were evicted because she couldn’t pay rent for them.

So you sitting there really making all this up because you KNOW the heat from the police is on YOU? Pending cases got you worked up NOW! I’ve rattled you, and WONT STOP! You going to JAIL! You made my life HELL in 2013. You pushed a narrative about me many years ago! NOT TODAY! https://t.co/n0TO8nCuX2 — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) July 5, 2022

The media personality responded to the allegations in fury, saying: “I’ve been letting you LIE about me for so long, now you getting too comfortable jou shit! And Bonang Lite Ke mmao!

Lerato Kganyago screenshot. Instagram

“Wena wa nyela jou moer! Ask those people if they work for me or someone else, you know very well they don’t work for me, but you must drag my name in rubbish, people that work for me are PAID and are on holiday with their families jou orangutan!!!”

