A look inside Spitch Nzawumbi’s inspiring weight loss journey – [VIDEO]

Siphiwo ‘Spitch’ Nzawumbi’s weight loss journey is one of the most inspiring on the internet.

The seasoned TV and radio personality said his journey started in January 2023, and with determination and discipline, he has transformed his lifestyle, shedding an impressive amount of weight.

Spitch has been open about his weight loss journey, sharing updates and motivations with his social media followers from the beginning.

From January to October 2023

Spitch said when he started his fitness journey, he weight 160kg, adding: “The goal is to reach two digits before the end of the year [2023].”

Spitch’s weight loss tips

Spitch has generously shared his weight loss tips with his followers, always emphasizing the importance of professional guidance.

“Please contact a professional. I am not a professional. I am just sharing from my journey. If you are living with any comorbidity or have a special medical condition that needs special attention, please check with your doctor before you embark on this journey,” he advised.

He said he started with intermittent fasting, which meant not eating for a period of time each day.

“Intermittent fasting changed my life. I started by reducing my meal intake from three to four meals a day to two meals a day. My eating window would open from 12 pm until 6 pm.”

In addition to modifying his eating schedule, Spitch said he also made significant dietary changes.

“I cut out sugar—especially processed sugar found in junk food and alcohol,” he shared.

Spitch said exercise also played a crucial role in his weight loss journey.

“Exercising is very important. Not only for weight loss but for your mental well-being as well,” he explained.

“You need to be as consistent as possible. Stick to the programme and don’t stop when you start seeing results.”

