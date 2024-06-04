Mel Viljoen says she was sacrificial lamb in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa’

Mel Viljoen currently stars on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa'.

Reality TV star Melany “Mel” Viljoen claims she was unfairly treated during the filming of Showmax’s hit reality show, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa.

Mel alleges that the production team plotted against her. She said: “We signed agreements that barred us from having any contact or interaction with fellow housewives pre-production.

“However, the production company deliberately booked three housewives together in a five-star hotel for five nights before recording started, to automatically form an alliance against me.”

Mel said she was booked 30km away from the other ladies. She added: “In a three-star all-inclusive timeshare resort for pensioners.

“By the time we moved to the magical villa, I had to adapt quickly when I realised I was supposed to be the sacrificial lamb to be slaughtered by the alliance.”

The Citizen reached out to the production team for a comment. They had not responded by the time of publication. This article will be updated as soon as they respond.

Mel: ‘My character clashed with Beverley Steyn’

Mel also opened up about her relationship with some of the ladies. She said she did not get along with Bev.

Tuesday’s episode saw Mel having a tiff with the ladies, first when they asked her about the Tammy Taylor drama and then her heated exchange with Beverley Steyn.

“My character clashed with Beverley Steyn. I came into production with misplaced empathy for her. Little did I know that Beverly was besties with some of the girls from my Pretoria Housewives cast and that Beverley was hell-bent on destroying me. Beverley turned out to be the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ on steroids.

“Whenever I put Beverley and her alliance in their place, Beverley would slam the tables with her fists, much like Sylvester Stallone in Rocky.”

