Da L.E.S ‘receiving rehabilitation’ after suffering severe stroke on his birthday

Renowned South African rapper Leslie “Da L.E.S” Mampe is currently receiving rehabilitation after suffering a severe stroke in July.

In a message through his team, the musician expressed gratitude for surviving the ordeal.

He also expressed appreciation for the support he’s received from fans, friends, and family.

“Thank you, everyone, for your support. Your prayers are working!” he added.

Da L.E.S’s hospitalisation

The stroke occurred on what was supposed to be the rapper’s 39th birthday.

“While he is in stable condition, this remains a challenging time for his loved ones, and his family calls on the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult period,” his family said at the time.

Kaylow’s recovery

Another celebrity who is still recovering in hospital is Kaylow.

The 36-year-old musician, whose real name is Kelello Segoana, was hospitalised in September this year after a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West.

In a recent update, the Soul Café hitmaker shared that 85% of his body is currently not functioning, but he remains optimistic about his recovery.

“85% of my body can’t move, but my soul is dancing. God is good. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes.

“This journey is hard and very painful; I never imagined myself in such a situation, but I assure you I will recover,” he wrote in separate posts on Instagram.

The singer told News24 that his situation has also taken a toll on him mentally.

“Right now, it’s a major mental battle. I’m doing my best not to give up despite the pain and loneliness,

“I’m really trying not to give up. It’s so painful and difficult, and most of the time, it’s incredibly lonely. It hurts.

“You find yourself asking a thousand questions like, ‘Why did this happen?’ especially when you’re responsible for so many people,” he told the publication.

