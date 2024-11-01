Homegrown Halloween: Our top five celeb contenders for the 2024 crown [PHOTOS]

From Tyla to Nadia Nakai...South African celebs did not disappoint with their Halloween dress-up game this year.

From left: Nadia Nakai, Uncle Waffles and Pearl Thusi got into the spirit of Halloween this week. Pictures: Instagram

Halloween 2024 came and went, but the eye-catching outfits of some of our favourite Mzansi stars continue to make waves on social media.

In keeping up with the Kardashians known for their annual Halloween dress-up escapades, local celebrities, including the likes of Tyla, Uncle Waffles and Somizi, got into the spirit of things.

The Citizen rounded up this year’s top contenders for the “Halloween crown”. Take a look…

Hey hey for Halloween! SA celebs dress to impress

1. Tyla in tiger print

Our very own music star Tyla, self-titled album surpassed Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter with 2.34 million streams this week to become 2024’s seventh best-selling album, channeled Halle Berry’s character “Sharon Stone” in the 1994 The Flintstones movie.

2. Uncle Waffles

3. Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi recently took to social media to remind her fans of her upcoming Apple TV movie, Her Perfect Life, that delves into powerful themes around mental health and the hidden struggles behind seemingly perfect lives.

The actress and budding DJ ‘s transformation into a female version of rapper Emtee for Halloween got the thumbs-up from fans.

Pearl adorned her body with several of Emtee’s tattoos, including the famous Mercedes-Benz tattoo on his neck.

She completed the look by donning an Emtee merch shirt and a cap which echoes the rapper’s signature style.

Pearl Thusi paid homage to Emtee as one of South Africa’s stand-out rappers on Halloween. Pictures: Instagram

Her Halloween tribute to the rapper coincided with the release of Emtee’s new album, DIY 3.

His 11-track music project includes standout collaborations with artists such as Saudi, Just G, and Nanette.

4. Nadia Nakai

Slain musician AKA’s former girlfriend, rapper Nadia Nakai, once again went all out for Halloween.

Last year, Bragga had fans in awe with her Coco movie transformation. Her make-up – done by Khosi Shabalala – apparently took two hours and 45 minutes to complete, according to Briefly News.

For this year, Bragga stunned with her Bride of Frakenstein look reminiscent of Kylie Jenner’s 2022 Halloween costume.

5. Somizi’s first Halloween dress-up

Somizi Mhlongo nailed it with his Shebeshxt costume to the extent that his long-time friend Nhlanhla Mafu crowned his as the winner of Halloween 2024.

“You win, mayivalwe (let’s close it),” the renowned vocalist wrote.

The former Idols judge, choreographer and flamboyant media personality even earned himself the nickname “Somshxta” for his resemblance to the Limpopo musician and Shebe Monateng hitmaker.

Like Pearl, he went as far as getting a throat tattoo, as well as temporary facial tattoos to add more flair to his look.